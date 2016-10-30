DENTAL HEALTH…TRICK OR TREATING TIPS

By Dr. Neromini Fagu

Halloween is a relatively new event celebrated in Guyana and while it can be a fun-filled activity for kids, it also means lots of candy wreaking havoc on their teeth. I remember growing up and looking forward to trick or treating for the bags and bags of candies. Looking back now, I don’t remember ever eating them all out but it sure was fun going door to door, sometimes through snow, collecting them.

We all know that consuming too much sugary foods and drinks is bad for our oral health. The bacteria in our mouth break down the sugars to form acid which damages our teeth. This damage depends on the amount of sugar consumed and the length of time the sugar is in contact with our teeth. Knowing which sugary treats to avoid may decrease the risk of oral disease such as dental caries.

Since it is difficult to have kids avoid sugary treats entirely, it may be beneficial to identify the ones that are the worst and the ones that are the better options for their teeth. Some of the worst options include:

Chewy/sticky sweets

Treats such as toffee, gummy bears, and even dried fruit are loved by both children and adults but they are fairly difficult to remove from teeth. These sticky treats are a contributing factor for dental caries especially when they get stuck in the grooves of tooth surfaces and between teeth.

Sour candies

These treats are highly acidic and cause erosion to tooth enamel. It is usually recommended that patients wait for 30 minutes after consuming acidic foods before brushing their teeth to decrease the risk of enamel erosion.

While no candy is actually “good” for your teeth there are some that are less bad and those should be selected whenever possible.

Sugar-free lollipops and gum

Sugar-free treats contain a sugar substitute which decreases the risk of cavities. They also stimulate the production of saliva, which can help prevent dry mouth. A person with dry mouth has a greater chance of dental decay because of the faster buildup of plaque on the teeth. Sugar-free gum increases saliva flow which helps to neutralize acids in the mouth and the chewing action helps to dislodge food particles from between the teeth.

Dark chocolate

Chocolate, especially dark chocolate, contains antioxidants which, according to some studies, can be good for the heart and may even lower blood pressure. Dark chocolate also has less sugar than white or milk chocolate. However, you should avoid chocolate containing chewy fillings.

As with a lot of things, moderation is the key. Parents should monitor their children’s sugar intake while at the same time encouraging them to continue practicing good oral hygiene.

Healthy Halloween Tips

· Avoid Constant Snacking – Snacking should be limited to particular times as frequent snacking increases the risk of tooth decay.

· Eat a Balanced Meal – Healthy meals and snacks should always come before candy and treats.

· Drink More Water – Drinking water can help prevent tooth decay by washing away some of the food particles, sugars, and acids from the mouth.

· Brushing and Flossing -Sticky candy can get stuck in between teeth and cause tooth decay. Brushing and flossing after a snack is ideal, but if that is not possible then rinsing with water will help to remove some of the caries-causing factors from the mouth.

Halloween Candies and Braces

If you wear braces, you should avoid nuts, popcorn, hard candy, caramel and other chewy candies so that the braces are kept safe and intact. Of course, once you have finished enjoying your treats, you need to take the necessary steps to clean your teeth and mouth.

Cavity prevention should not be an issue only around Halloween – we should strive to maintain good oral care habits throughout the year.

For more information contact OMNI DENTAL at 295 Quamina Street, Georgetown Tel: 227-0025, Parika Tel: 260-3133 or send emails to [email protected]