Charity Business, Vendors clash over access to shorefront

The Charity shorefront seems to be a prime commercial spot and access to it has been causing some degree of conflict between Adamantium Holdings Inc. and farmers who sell their produce on the charity waterfront.

The company, owned by Businessman Alfro Alphonso, owns a shopping mall known as A&S Complex in the area. According to Manager of the complex, Ryan Gomes, on Monday guards of the business were asked to clear the area west of the complex which is the shorefront.

He said that the decision was made since the presence of the vendors has caused great hindrance to the business, its customers and residents of the area.

According to Gomes the complex houses a Citizens Bank outlet and as a result persons who wish to visit the bank are prevented from freely entering and leaving the building.

Additionally residents who arrive at the area are prevented from using the special sidewalk which was built on the river defence by the company. Gomes said that the company has invested a lot to enhance the area and the sidewalk was one of those features.

He said that this was done for the comfort of the residents so that when they disembark the boats, they have a safe infrastructure to reach the mainland instead of walking in the mud. However, Gomes said that the vendors have sought to encroach on the sidewalk.

In spite of this restriction, businesses and residents who have to use heavy duty vehicles can utilize the back street.

Gomes said that when the security guards tried to remove the vendors, Regional chairman

Devanand Ramdatt, the Regional Vice-Chairman, a member of the Sea Defence Board and the chairperson of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council came on the scene.

The manager said that he was told by Ramdatt that the vendors cannot be removed from the area which Gomes claims is a prohibited area for vending. This has been the status of the area for quite some time according to Gomes.

He said that access to the street which separates the store from the shorefront has been restricted to only allow light vehicular traffic, pedestrians and cyclists so as to protect the shoreline from slipping into the Pomeroon River since this erosion had begun a few years back.

He said that the encouraged vending has caused an epidemic. He said that the company over the years has invested excessively into the community and Essequibo at large. He believes that the company is being politically victimized.

Speaking with the Regional Chairman, Kaieteur News was told understand that the RDC’s position on the matter is very clear. According to Ramdatt, on Monday he received notification that the security guards from the company were bullying vendors off of the sidewalk and shorefront.

He said that he immediately made his way down to the area and subsequently had a meeting with representatives of the business entity. Also present were the RDC Vice-Chairman, a member of the Sea Defence Board and three persons representing the vendors.

Ramdatt said that initially the Manager of the Complex had said that the company was given written approval to have exclusive access to the river. He said that during the meeting, it was revealed that there was no actual approval given to the company.

The Regional Chairman also said that the vendors had informed those present that they were asked to vacate the area before but after doing so, one vendor was allowed to set up shop.

He said that what was alarming about the situation was that the security guards who were asked to move the vendors had their guns with them. Ramdatt said that the kind of reported bullyism could not be tolerated. He said that the company could have contacted him first before taking such action since he considers himself easily accessible.

According to Ramdatt the issue needs to be addressed in a fair and transparent manner whereby all stakeholders can have their interests addressed. The Chairman said that the vendors only occupy the area on Mondays. They are predominantly farmers.