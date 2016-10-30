Cell Smart continues association with New Era Mohamed’s Futsal tourney

On Friday last Cell Smart joined main sponsor Mohamed’s Enterprise of Lombard Street,

who is the newest sponsor onboard, to reaffirm their commitment with the New Era Futsal tournament which was officially launched Friday last at the Boardroom of Mohamed’s Enterprise, Lombard Street location.

Cell Smart has been on board with the tournament for a few years now and maintained that support. Chris Persaud, Cell Smart Representative, handed over an undisclosed sum to Co-Director Aubrey Major Jnr. in the presence of Co-Directors Sharif Major and Kenrick Noel pledging their continued support for the event.

The tournament runs for nine nights, commencing November 25 and concluding on December 26 at the Mackenzie Hard Court.

The event is open to all Futsal teams countrywide and has an entry fee of $5,000 per team. Entry forms and the fees should be submitted by November 10, the closing date for registration. Information on registration and all tournament related activity can be had by calling 691-5460 and or 669-2024.

Game nights are set for November 25 with the opening, followed by action on November 26, December 2, 3, 9, 10, 17, 23 and 26 the grand finale.

The first prize is $400,000 along with trophies and replicas. The second placed team will claim $150,000 and trophy, third $75,000 and trophy and fourth place will collect a trophy. Other prizes are on offer for the MVP, Best goalkeeper and Best young player.