Latest update October 30th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cell Smart continues association with New Era Mohamed’s Futsal tourney

Oct 30, 2016 Sports 0

On Friday last Cell Smart joined main sponsor Mohamed’s Enterprise of Lombard Street,

Aubrey Major Jnr. (right) collects the sponsorship from Chris Persaud of Cell Smart, while observing the moment are Sharif Major (left) and Kenrick Noel New Era Co-Directors.

Aubrey Major Jnr. (right) collects the sponsorship from Chris Persaud of Cell Smart, while observing the moment are Sharif Major (left) and Kenrick Noel New Era Co-Directors.

who is the newest sponsor onboard, to reaffirm their commitment with the New Era Futsal tournament which was officially launched Friday last at the Boardroom of Mohamed’s Enterprise, Lombard Street location.
Cell Smart has been on board with the tournament for a few years now and maintained that support. Chris Persaud, Cell Smart Representative, handed over an undisclosed sum to Co-Director Aubrey Major Jnr. in the presence of Co-Directors Sharif Major and Kenrick Noel pledging their continued support for the event.
The tournament runs for nine nights, commencing November 25 and concluding on December 26 at the Mackenzie Hard Court.
The event is open to all Futsal teams countrywide and has an entry fee of $5,000 per team. Entry forms and the fees should be submitted by November 10, the closing date for registration. Information on registration and all tournament related activity can be had by calling 691-5460 and or 669-2024.
Game nights are set for November 25 with the opening, followed by action on November 26, December 2, 3, 9, 10, 17, 23 and 26 the grand finale.
The first prize is $400,000 along with trophies and replicas. The second placed team will claim $150,000 and trophy, third $75,000 and trophy and fourth place will collect a trophy. Other prizes are on offer for the MVP, Best goalkeeper and Best young player.

More in this category

Sports

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships…Fistic fury, mild controversy characterize opening of GBA premiere tourney

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships…Fistic fury,...

Oct 30, 2016

Boxing fans trooped to the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, last Friday evening, to witness the highly anticipated slugfests when the curtains went up on the Terrence Ali National Open Boxing...
Read More
Mackenzie High maul ‘Multi’ to reclaim Linden’s schools’ athletics title

Mackenzie High maul ‘Multi’ to reclaim...

Oct 30, 2016

All set for Rising Sun Rodeo today

All set for Rising Sun Rodeo today

Oct 30, 2016

Masters Football at GFC today

Masters Football at GFC today

Oct 30, 2016

Forde appointed to CONCACAF Governance Committee

Forde appointed to CONCACAF Governance Committee

Oct 30, 2016

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League…Duncan’s brace leads Slingerz past Beavers

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17...

Oct 30, 2016

5th Annual Payless Variety Store 11-Race National Park Meet…Feature event abandoned after 20-laps as lapped riders refuse to exit

5th Annual Payless Variety Store 11-Race National...

Oct 30, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch