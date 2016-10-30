Calvin Ming race Mygale Formula 4 during Mexican F1 Grand Prix this weekend

Latest update October 30th, 2016 12:55 AM
Calvin Ming has been invited by the Ram Racing Team of Mexico, to drive their Mygale
Formula 4 car, in the two supporting races that are being staged during the Mexican Formula 1 Championship race this weekend at the “Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez” circuit in Mexico City.
The support races will each be run over a distance of 12 laps lasting for 25 minutes with the first held yesterday and the second today at 9:38 am, Mexican time.
Ming has been making a name for himself as a youngster with a bright future in motor sport, driving top flight race cars in North America and the Caribbean. He has his eyes set of one day breaking the Formula 1 ranks and with his outstanding performances could definitely make his dream a reality.
