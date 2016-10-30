Latest update October 30th, 2016 12:55 AM

Calvin Ming race Mygale Formula 4 during Mexican F1 Grand Prix this weekend

Oct 30, 2016 Sports

Calvin Ming has been invited by the Ram Racing Team of Mexico, to drive their Mygale

Calvin Ming drives during a race at the “Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez” circuit in June of this year.

Formula 4 car, in the two supporting races that are being staged during the Mexican Formula 1 Championship race this weekend at the “Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez” circuit in Mexico City.
The support races will each be run over a distance of 12 laps lasting for 25 minutes with the first held yesterday and the second today at 9:38 am, Mexican time.
Ming has been making a name for himself as a youngster with a bright future in motor sport, driving top flight race cars in North America and the Caribbean. He has his eyes set of one day breaking the Formula 1 ranks and with his outstanding performances could definitely make his dream a reality.

