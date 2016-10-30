Byer’s Senior Citizens provided with some long-awaited “pampering”

The Byer’s Senior Citizen’s Home, located at Lot 86 Upper Robb St, Bourda Georgetown, on Friday received a number of items from the Regional Officer, Eleatrice Davenport of the Mothers’ Union of Greater Georgetown.

The Byer’s Home which was established on February 5, 1975 is home for female senior citizens. There are 13 senior citizens in residence.

In recent years the Mother’s Union would have embarked on many services as fulfilment of its community outreach project. This event was in observance of the Month of the Elderly 2016, under the theme: “Take a stand against ageism”. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), ageism is stereotyping and discriminating on the basis of a person’s age.

The senior ladies of Byer’s Home were treated to a day of pedicures, manicures, lunch and snacks. Many took the opportunity to interact with each other and recount their yesteryear experiences.

Among the items donated by the Mothers’ Union were a water dispenser, a blender, senior citizens pampers, a meat board, an iron and two basket hampers which included detergents and the other fruits.

One of the objectives of the Mothers’ Union is to promote conditions in society favourable to stable family life and the protection of children. Their aim yesterday was to make the residents feel special by providing beautification services.

Members of the Byer’s Home committee members are chairperson, Pamela Leitch; secretary, Edith Best; Nadecia Tapping, Gertrude Scott; and treasurer Olive Williams.

Further, the Byer’s Home also manages Archer’s Senior Citizen Home on Durban Street, which is an all males home.