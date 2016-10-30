All set for Rising Sun Rodeo today

Latest update October 30th, 2016 12:55 AM

Ministry of Tourism, Guyana Tourism Authority, Banks DIH and Trophy Stall on board

All is set for the Rising Sun Rodeo today at the Rising Sun Turf Club, Arima Park,

Flashback: The Vaqueros did not have it all their way as the wild animals put up stern battles.

West Coast Berbice, Rodeo Arena, begin at 11:00 hrs.
Thousands are expected to swarm the venue to witness the expected spills and thrills as the best Vaqueros and cowboys in the land challenge their counterparts from overseas.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Tourism through the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) along with Banks DIH Limited and Trophy Stall are among the major entities bank rolling the only coastland Rodeo activity held in Guyana.
With this turning out to be one of the biggest Rodeos held at the venue so far, the Guyana Tourism Authority has decided to place the event on it calendar package of activities for the year.
Words from the organisers are that the venue has been fully prepared for the big day. The Rodeo area has also been dug up wetted and leveled. Rehabilitation works have been completed on the Grand Stand, pavilion and rails, while the entire arena has been given a face lift to accommodate the anticipated large crowd that is expected to be on hand.
Vaqueros from overseas and Hinterland Guyana have arrived. These vaqueros along with the posse from the coastland practiced their stuff during the past week for the much anticipated event.
Among the events listed on the agenda are steer roping, bare back bronco, male and female barrel race, wild cow milking, calf roping, wild bull riding, saddle bronco along with the Rodeo King competition and the popular Tug O War events. A number of other novelty events are also carded for the day’s programme included beer drinking competition, winding down on horses back etc.
According to organiser Fazal Habibulla the clown, tamer and the joker are expected to be attendance once again after missing out last year. (Samuel Whyte)

