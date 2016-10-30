A call for GTT to come to the rescue

Latest update October 30th, 2016 12:20 AM
Dear Editor,
G. T. & T is lagging too much in its responsibility to rectify my defective land line phone which has been out of order for some time now despite repeated reports made at the complaints desk in Anna Regina.
A more worrying and disturbing aspect is the internet which is hooked to this line becoming automatically unserviceable whenever it is not functioning to further compound the unbearable and unacceptable situation.
The company needs to have an expeditious action plan to ensure that the service is restored to normalcy within the shortest possible time. The internet connection was done to benefit my 14 year old daughter who attends secondary school but she is very upset at being without its use for such a protracted period.
A monthly charge of ten thousand dollars to pay for the internet service when it is not provided is unfair and unreasonable. The company needs to see it as an obligation to maintain a reliable and efficient service to its customers at all times.
Latiff Falsh
Oct 30, 2016Ministry of Tourism, Guyana Tourism Authority, Banks DIH and Trophy Stall on board All is set for the Rising Sun Rodeo today at the Rising Sun Turf Club, Arima Park, West Coast Berbice, Rodeo Arena,...
Oct 30, 2016
Oct 30, 2016
Oct 30, 2016
Oct 30, 2016
Oct 30, 2016
Oct 30, 2016
Here is what I wrote in last Friday’s article; “I will do a column (maybe tomorrow or the next day or next week)... more
There is a Freudian touch to the decision of the government to host its Cabinet meetings at Camp Ayanganna, the central... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean governments have rightly focused on the severe consequences for their countries of the Sir... more
Everybody says time flies. From my young days I have been hearing this statement, so much so that at school when I was... more