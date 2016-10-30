A call for GTT to come to the rescue

Dear Editor,

G. T. & T is lagging too much in its responsibility to rectify my defective land line phone which has been out of order for some time now despite repeated reports made at the complaints desk in Anna Regina.

A more worrying and disturbing aspect is the internet which is hooked to this line becoming automatically unserviceable whenever it is not functioning to further compound the unbearable and unacceptable situation.

The company needs to have an expeditious action plan to ensure that the service is restored to normalcy within the shortest possible time. The internet connection was done to benefit my 14 year old daughter who attends secondary school but she is very upset at being without its use for such a protracted period.

A monthly charge of ten thousand dollars to pay for the internet service when it is not provided is unfair and unreasonable. The company needs to see it as an obligation to maintain a reliable and efficient service to its customers at all times.

Latiff Falsh