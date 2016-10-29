Two dead in Moblissa smash-up

…as bus collides with log-laden truck

A horrific smash-up between a Route 72 (Georgetown-Mahdia) minibus and a parked, log-laden truck has claimed the lives of two persons – a man and a woman – both Mahdia residents.

The bus was badly damaged to the point of almost being ripped apart.

According to reports reaching this newspaper, the City-bound bus, driven by an individual familiarly known as “Brother Peter,” was coming from Takuba Lodge in the Konawaruk Mining District at the time of the incident.

A passenger who was travelling in another minibus told this publication that Brother Peter’s minibus overtook the one he was in, while they were offloading a passenger.

The eyewitness said that after driving further up the bridge, he noticed the bus was on the right side of the structure, “on the verge of tipping over off the curb wall”.

He said that the bus collided with a heavy duty truck with huge logs. The logs were apparently extended some 15 feet from the tray of the truck, and were said to not have any reflector or other means of enhancing visibility.

Upon checking the bus, there were five occupants – two dreadlocked men, the driver, his wife, who was the conductor, and a male Brazilian national.

According to reports, Brother Peter’s wife died instantly, along with one of the male passengers. They were first taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where they were confirmed dead, then transported to the Wismar mortuary.

Two other injured individuals – Brother Peter and the Brazilian – were taken to the East Bank Regional Hospital at Diamond. Up to press time, their conditions were said to be stable.

There were no reports of the fifth person’s status.

Up to press time it was reported that several persons had converged on the highway, and there are even reports that some persons had rushed to the scene and made off with articles belonging to the occupants of the bus.

The accident is reminiscent of another horrific accident also involving a lumber truck and minibus which killed ten Lindeners a few years ago.

After the incident there were several calls to have lumber barged down the Demerara River, but to date the huge trucks still traverse the highway, and very often they could be seen parked at nights.

Up to last night it was reported that at least three were observed parked along the thoroughfare.