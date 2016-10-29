Two dead in Moblissa smash-up

Latest update October 29th, 2016 12:55 AM
…as bus collides with log-laden truck
A horrific smash-up between a Route 72 (Georgetown-Mahdia) minibus and a parked, log-laden truck has claimed the lives of two persons – a man and a woman – both Mahdia residents.
The bus was badly damaged to the point of almost being ripped apart.
According to reports reaching this newspaper, the City-bound bus, driven by an individual familiarly known as “Brother Peter,” was coming from Takuba Lodge in the Konawaruk Mining District at the time of the incident.
A passenger who was travelling in another minibus told this publication that Brother Peter’s minibus overtook the one he was in, while they were offloading a passenger.
The eyewitness said that after driving further up the bridge, he noticed the bus was on the right side of the structure, “on the verge of tipping over off the curb wall”.
He said that the bus collided with a heavy duty truck with huge logs. The logs were apparently extended some 15 feet from the tray of the truck, and were said to not have any reflector or other means of enhancing visibility.
Upon checking the bus, there were five occupants – two dreadlocked men, the driver, his wife, who was the conductor, and a male Brazilian national.
According to reports, Brother Peter’s wife died instantly, along with one of the male passengers. They were first taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where they were confirmed dead, then transported to the Wismar mortuary.
Two other injured individuals – Brother Peter and the Brazilian – were taken to the East Bank Regional Hospital at Diamond. Up to press time, their conditions were said to be stable.
There were no reports of the fifth person’s status.
Up to press time it was reported that several persons had converged on the highway, and there are even reports that some persons had rushed to the scene and made off with articles belonging to the occupants of the bus.
The accident is reminiscent of another horrific accident also involving a lumber truck and minibus which killed ten Lindeners a few years ago.
After the incident there were several calls to have lumber barged down the Demerara River, but to date the huge trucks still traverse the highway, and very often they could be seen parked at nights.
Up to last night it was reported that at least three were observed parked along the thoroughfare.
Oct 29, 2016An ardent supporter of rugby over the years, manufacturing giant Edward B Beharry responded to a recent request for help by the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) and handed over a cheque for an...
Oct 29, 2016
Oct 29, 2016
Oct 29, 2016
Oct 29, 2016
Oct 29, 2016
Oct 29, 2016
Sam Hinds has been the longest serving Prime Minister in the Caribbean, beating out Eric Williams of Trinidad, but of... more
An old political trick when you are under siege is to create a political diversion. It is a tactic well known in the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean governments have rightly focused on the severe consequences for their countries of the Sir... more
The recent release of the Caribbean Human Development Report highlighted just about what everyone knows but pays little... more