Tribunal completed Duncan investigation before Court Order was served – Harmon

The Tribunal that President David Granger appointed to determine Carvil Duncan’s suitability to

continue to serve as Chairman and appointed member of the Public Service Commission did not waste time. The Tribunal begun its work on October 10, and by October 20, when Duncan secured a High Court Order halting the work of the Tribunal, all investigations were already completed. All that was left to be done was for the Tribunal to hand its report to President David Granger.

This information was provided to the media yesterday by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon as he hosted a post-Cabinet press briefing.

Duncan had secured an Order Rule Nisi from the High Court to halt the works of the Tribunal, saying that his rights were being violated.

Harmon said that the government will honour the court order, “We are a law abiding government…since there is an order of Court we respect the order of Court,” Harmon.

The Minister further indicated that the government is preparing to submit its response to the Order. “The return date on that order is the thirty-first of October, and therefore the attorneys who represent the state will be given sufficient instructions to move to the court to have that order vacated so that the work of the commission can be concluded,” Harmon said.

Harmon said that since the Tribunal has completed its investigations it will present its recommendations to the President when the court matter is resolved.

“The work is not concluded until the tribunal hands over its report to the President, and that is the stage where I believe we are,” Harmon told the press.

President David Granger had appointed a Tribunal to determine whether Duncan should be removed from his post as head of the Public Service Commission and as a member of several other constitutional bodies, following fraud charges that were brought against him.

The Tribunal is led by Justice Roxanne George-Wiltshire, while Justice (retd) Winston Patterson, and Attorney-at-Law, Robert Ramcharran serve as members. The Tribunal was to render its report, findings and recommendations to the President on or before October 31, 2016.

Duncan is currently facing charges of fraud following findings that he paid himself approximately $1M and allegedly conspired with Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) of the Guyana Power and Light, Mr. Aeshwar Deonarine, for an unapproved transfer of approximately $27M, both sums from the PetroCaribe Fund, into Deonarine’s personal bank account. (Abena Rockcliffe- Campbell)