SEL set to kick off on Nov. 13 at DCC ground

Topp XX and Victoria Kings added; 10 Million in cash at stake
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has announced that the second season of the Stag Elite League (SEL) is set to officially kick off on November 13, 2016 at the DCC ground in Queenstown.
The announcement among others was made yesterday at the federation’s headquarters, Section K Campbellville where the body convened a press conference less than a day after some of the Elite league Clubs had issued a press statement calling for arbitration to resolve the impasse between the federation and the clubs.
The impasse had stemmed from the GFF deciding to add two more clubs to the eight already constituting the SEL among other matters. The GFF president informed through a written statement and verbally, that the body after a long consultative process between FIFA and CONCACAF as well as the clubs collectively and individually, the federation is satisfied that they are on the right track and will therefore commence the league next month.
As regards an existing contract between the GFF and the Elite League clubs, Forde was adamant that there isn’t such a document that exists and took time out to respond to former Normalisation Committee Chairman Clinton Urling who had said that a contract does exist.
“I am concerned with those statements that were made but we felt at the time it was best to exhaust the consultation process before responding. Perhaps it would have been best to contact the exco or myself directly and get a more balanced perspective as to what was going on and how the matter was unfolding.”
“I gather from his comments that he had information that essentially was supplied from one side of the argument and I think that’s unfortunate. I can only assume however that his firm belief that the rules and regulations of a tournament is a contract could be attributed to his lack of specific football experience and knowledge. I’m happy that I can clarify that for fans, players and the wider football community.”
Following is the full statement that was issued by the GFF;
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will launch Season 2 of the Stag Elite League on Sunday November 13, 2016 at the Demerara Cricket Club Ground, Queenstown. The undermentioned outlines the factors that occasioned the delay in its commencement.
ISSUE: The GFF decided to increase the number of participating clubs in the Stag Elite League from eight to ten. This was met with objections by some of the clubs who raised three objections:
Objection 1: There was a contract between the Normalization Committee and Clubs stipulating there would be no relegation and promotion for a two-year period.
Facts: There was no contract. Instead there were Regulations for the 2015–2016 season and these do not constitute a contract. This was made clear by CONCACAF. “The Regulations are not a contract. The Regulations are issued on the sole authority of the GFF Executive Committee based on the power conferred by the Statutes. That being said, the GFF Executive Committee has the authority to modify the Competition Regulations and would be entitled to add additional clubs with a purely sporting objective.”
Objection 2: Game Day management being outsourced to the Clubs that are venue owners.
Facts: Most venue-owning clubs have indicated a willingness to execute this activity; one is reviewing the proposal. The objective of this proposal is to allow clubs the opportunity to earn and reinvest the money in their growth and in other development programmes
Objection 3: Clubs were not consulted on the additional rules and regulations
Facts: The following were the stages followed during the review process:
Findings following the review process
The following were the salient points made by the Clubs, and the accompanying proposed solutions (in italics) from the GFF standpoint:
It was then explained that the selection had to be made from the three (3) clubs
that had already acquired their 2015 / 2016 Club Licenses, and that demographics then guided the choice of a Linden club and an E.C.D. club. The two (2) additional clubs will therefore be retained for League 2016 / 2017.
However, the proposed reduction in the number of Rounds to be played in the League, and the resulting adjustments to the Fixtures would automatically address this issue.
The GFF undertook to have this resolved by the end of the month.
The meeting was advised that the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) WADA Certified Personnel had offered to assist in this respect.
14. The payment of the Registration Fee by the first eight (8) Elite Clubs for this second Elite League was objected to. The view was expressed that the clubs should not pay to play in their own tournament.
The Executive Committee is deliberating on this matter and will make a pronouncement shortly.
Conclusion: The GFF, after consultations with the relevant regulatory bodies of FIFA and CONCACAF, and supported by the GFF’s Constitution, will proceed with the Stag Elite League.
Proposed commencement date: Sunday, 13th November, 2016
Venue: Demerara Cricket Club ground, Queenstown.
