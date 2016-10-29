Mohamed’s Enterprise newest sponsor onboard with New Era Cell Smart Futsal tourney

Mohamed’s Enterprise of Lombard Street is the newest sponsor onboard with the New Era, Cell Smart Futsal tournament which was officially launched yesterday at the Boardroom of Mohamed’s Enterprise, Lombard Street

location.

Present at yesterday’s launch were representatives of co-sponsor Ansa McAl, Jamal Douglas, Mr. Nazar Mohamed of Mohamed’s Enterprise and Mark Young 2nd Vice President of the Guyana Futsal Association along with members of the orgnising team; Kenrick Noel, Aubrey Major Jnr and Sharif Major, Directors of New Era.

The tournament will commence on November 25 with action set for the Mackenzie Hard Court in Linden and running for nine nights and concludes on December 26. The event is open to all Futsal teams and attracts an entry fee of $5,000 and forms and the fees should be submitted by November 10, closing date for registration.

Ansa McAl Rep Jamal Douglas indicated that the company is sponsoring this 3rd Edition of the tournament under the Mackeson Brand and are happy to be associated with the event. He noted that the company is pleased with the work of New Era Entertainment and pledged continued support.

Meanwhile, Mark Young of the Futsal Association informed that the parent body for the sport has given its blessing by endorsing the tourney, while commending New Era for keeping the sport alive. Young expressed the desire to see other associations and areas stage similar tournaments to help in the promotion and development of the game countrywide.

Commenting on his company’s involvement, Mr. Nazar Mohamed said while they have supported sports for over 25 years, this is the first time they are onboard with New Era Entertainment a new promotions group run by several youngsters. He expressed pleasure of being apart and pledged future support, noting Mohamed’s Enterprise has supported the Kashif and Shanghai tournament over the years and has a special relationship with the Linden community. Mohamed’s recent covered costs of work done to give the Mackenzie Sports Club Pavilion a face lift.

Mr. Mohamed noted that his company understands the role sports plays in any community hence their readiness to assist. He expressed the desire to see the tournament be played in an atmosphere of camaraderie and competitiveness. Mr. Mohamed made their financial contribution to the successful staging of the tournament.

New Era Director Kenrick Noel then gave a rundown of the tournament, informing that this year will see an increase of prize money and also participating teams. He expressed thanks to Ansa McAl, Mohamed’s Enterprise and Cell Smart for their support of the tournament. Game nights are set for November 25 with the opening, followed by action on November 26, December 2, 3, 9, 10, 17, 23 and 26 the grand finale.

The first prize is $400,000 along with trophies and replicas, up by $100,000 from last year. The second placed team will claim $150,000 and trophy, third $75,000 and trophy and fourth place will collect a trophy. Other prizes are on offer for the MVP, Best goalkeeper and Best young player.

Noel said that they are working to have the females involved in this year’s event, while several exhibition games will be part of the attraction. Among those exhibition contests are the Promoters versus the Referees, Taxi Drivers against Mini Bus drivers and a specially arranged Media contest.

He indicated that next year they are endeavoring to have school players involved as they aid the future development of the game at the junior level. This year some 20 teams will be competing in the New Era Futsal tourney, up from the 14 that played in the last edition.

The organisers are promising an exciting and entertaining tournament with side attractions and are encouraging all to come out and support as the team put their best on the court to claim the prize money on offer. (Claude David)