Highly competitive annual COURTS Golf Tournament set for tomorrow

COURTS Guyana, now 23 years old and growing well, are again sponsors of the tournament just prior to the Guyana Open. This tournament is generally highly competitive as golfers, local and foreign, strive to warm up and
excel in preparation for the following weekend’s 2-day 36-hole international invitational Guyana Open golf tournament.
COURTS Country Manager, Clyde De Haas, indicated that despite the economic environment that prevails, COURTS has committed itself to supporting golfing in Guyana via its sponsorship.
COURTS – the household retail giant in Guyana, with an expressed mission “To give customers total satisfaction and their number one shopping experience every time” – has transformed the retail shopping face in Guyana, allowing many householders to receive and enjoy the use of household items on a credit or hire-purchase arrangement. COURTS offers air conditioners; musical equipment; audio equipment; telephones; toys; beds; bicycles; motorcycles; bedroom, living room, dining room, office and outdoor furniture; computers and computer accessories.
COURTS – an outstanding corporate citizen – has also been very supportive of numerous sporting and health activities in Guyana including PeeWee Football, Elite League Football, a Polio Walk and the Health & Fitness Expo 2014 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
Winners of the 2014 annual COURTS golf tournament, played under the Flights system were 1st and 2nd: A-Flight – Patrick Prashad and Avinda ‘Gangully’ Kishore’; B-Flight Rishi Sukhram and Ian Gouveia; C-Flight – Pur Persaud and Mahendra Bhagwandin; Ladies Flight – Juliet Prince.
Nearest To the Pin was a ‘Hole in One’ by Mohanlall ‘Santo’ Dinanauth, , the second player in the Club’s history to score a hole-in-one stroke, during a tournament, Joaan Deo being the first to do so about 2009.
2015 winners, played on the open Medal Play system, were Mike Gayadin, M. Shivraj and Avinash Persaud.
Tee-off is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. tomorrow and the public is invited to view the competition free of charge. The tournament was shifted from today to tomorrow due to Diwali holiday activities in Guyana.
