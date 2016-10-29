GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s Cricket …Zaman leads Friendship Sec to East Bank zone title

Tutorial, St Joseph register wins

By Sean Devers

Shem Zaman spearheaded Friendship Secondary to thrilling two-wicket win with 4-14

and an important 33 against Diamond Secondary at Everest in yesterday’s East Bank zone Final of the GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s 30-over cricket tournament, while St Joseph High and Tutorial High registered wins in their matches.

If Diamond were to win, 12-year-old Mavendra Dindyal, with scores of 82 and 97 and a five-wicket in his two matches, had to produce with both bat and ball but yesterday he only managed 14, which was the top score and 2-20 which was not enough as Diamond lost a nail-bitter in a thrilling finish.

Dindyal’s 14 included two fours but only Romario Persaud (13) of the other batsmen reached double figures as Diamond fell for 81 in 22.3 overs before Zaman’s 33 with six fours spurred Friendship to 82-8.

After Akeem Hendricks was removed for a duck by Jerimiah Benjamin with just two runs on the board, Dindyal and Andre Hinkson (3) took the score to 28 before Jonathon Jaydeo removed Hinkson.

Persaud swept Levi Kattow for four but was LBW next ball, while the usually free-flowing Dindyal was kept in shackles and took 22 balls to move from 10 to 14 when he elegantly swept Jaydeo for a boundary.

But inexperience got the better of Dindyal and he repeated the shot next ball but failed to roll his wrist and was taken at short square-leg at 46-4. Skipper Mark Fredericks (5) played a nondescript shot as off-spinner Orlando Ghislawn who fired in a quick yorker to bowl Fredericks at 54-5 and Diamond never recovered.

Ghislawn (2-9) and Jaydeo (2-15) supported Zaman for Friendship, who were coasting to victory when Zaman fell with one needed for victory at 81-6. In a dramatic fight-back by Diamond, three wickets tumbled for no run as Anil Singh (3-24) and Dindyal threatened to snatch victory from the Jaws of defeat.

At GNIC, St Joseph’s High were led by three useful partnerships to reach 191-7 from 25 overs and blew away a disorganized C/Ville Secondary for 24 in 8.4 overs as nine batsmen failed to score with extras top-scoring with 20 and two batsmen made two each.

The batsmen seemed incapable to deal with the pace of David Marshall from the second ball of the innings when he scattered the stumps of Carson Moe before he had moved.

Marshall, playing for a school which produced Test Pacer Reon King, charged in and beat the batsmen for pace as C/Ville crashed to the tournament’s lowest total.

Earlier, Ameer Singh stroked eight fours in a cultured 62 and shared in partnerships of 26 with Lockiram Karran (6) for the first wicket and 38 for the fifth wicket with Zechari Mootoo (19*) who turned 14 last Wednesday, to set-up St Joseph’s total.

Singh cut Moe for his sixth four off his 40th ball to reach his 50 before top-edging a pull from an Armando Doman long-hop, to depart at 110-5. Mootoo and burly left-hander Deandra Springer, who clobbered six fours and two sixes in an unfinished 42, then added 63 for the eighth wicket.

Springer pounced on Ojsavan Budhram, the only bowler from C/Ville Secondary who did not ‘pelt’ and plundered him four fours in one over as Calvin Daniels (2-17) and Budhram (2-20) were the wicket-takers.

At Bourda, Tutorial hammered Mae’s Academy by nine wickets after Yudishar Persaud (15) was the only batsman to reach double figures as Mae’s were restricted to 65-8 from their allotted 17 overs with Omali Liverpool (4-2) and Joel Spooner (2-3) for Tutorial who reached 66-1 in 8.2 overs.

Brandon Matthews got 24, while Devon Harding and Wayne McPherson made 11 each for Tutorial. The competition continues on Tuesday with the North G/Town final at Bourda from 10:30hrs.