GCB/GCUC workshop commences

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) in collaboration with the Guyana Cricket Umpires Council (GCUC) has commenced a two-day workshop for local cricket umpires at Union Building, Woolford Avenue.

The clinic is designed to look at umpires assessment, preparation, third and fourth umpire duties, playing conditions, match management, pace of play, code of conduct and field technique.

President of the GCB, Drubahadur, welcomed the initiative and said it will serve to improve the level of umpiring locally and beyond.

“Discussion of this nature will actually assist the umpires in better understanding their roles and how they should keep command of the game, and to work closely with the Match Referees, so we can have less disputes,” Drubahadur stated.

Secretary of the GCUC, international umpire Nigel Duguid said the workshop is part of the development process for local umpires.

He said the profession encompasses a broad area of duties.

“There are other areas umpires have to look at, match management, teamwork, the way you control the game. The players must have some respect for you and vice versa,” Duguid explained.

Secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board, Anand Sanasie, who is a member of the West Indies Cricket Board’s Sub-Committee for Umpires and Match Referees, said that umpiring is fast becoming a professionalised service.

“The whole idea is to have the officials, not only umpires, being paid at a level so that they can take it up as their first profession rather than everyone having it as a part-time job,” Sanasie related.

The clinic concludes tomorrow.