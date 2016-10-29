Woman robbed at gunpoint outside La Penitence market

A middle-aged woman was robbed of $25,000 at gunpoint yesterday by two bandits. One of the robbers was armed with a gun. The incident occurred at around 15:25hrs, as the woman was leaving the La Penitence market.

According to witnesses, the woman had just left her son’s stall after collecting the sum of money. She then proceeded to the front of the market with the aim of joining a short drop car to the bus park.

It was at this point that one of the bandits, who persons say was the lookout, passed the woman, shortly after the second bandit rode up, stopping a short distance way. The man then parked his bicycle at the side of a parked truck and proceeded to advance to the woman, before snatching her bag.

He then fired one shot into the ground sending persons running, before he and his accomplice made good their escape.

The driver of the taxi said he was surprised by the attack. The man said that when he tried to help the woman, the gunman told him to “stay back before I kill you”.

Shortly after the incident, one live round was discovered in the vicinity.

It was noted that there were no city police in sight before or after the robbery. One stall holder alleged that the ranks are usually “doing their own thing” during the day.

An official of the city constabulary said that city police ranks are at the market on a daily basis to assist with security.