Edward B Beharry supports national ruggers

An ardent supporter of rugby over the years, manufacturing giant Edward B Beharry responded to a recent request for help by the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) and handed over a cheque for an undisclosed sum to

President of the Union Peter Green, during a simple ceremony that was conducted in the Company’s Boardroom on Charlotte Street yesterday.

In attendance at the occasion apart from Green were members of the national male and female teams, GRFU officials and staffers of the entity including Brand Manager Kamini Naresh and Marketing Manager Satesh Singh.

Naresh in her comments stated that “we are very proud to be a part of the sponsorship and are proud of your achievements; we are proud to help in nurturing your talents and this is our way of giving back”.

She extended thanks to the teams for their support of the Children’s Walk for Cancer which was organised by the company.

Singh speaking on behalf of the Company said they were pleased to maintain the relationship between the two parties, adding that the support that they offered should be viewed as one friend helping out another and not just as a sponsor.

He added that over the years the team has remained consistent in its performance and cited the dominion over Caribbean teams as testimony to the commitment of the players who according to him have to work and still undergo rigorous preparations for national duty.

Green in his response expressed gratefulness for the support from the Company and took the opportunity to remind those present that they are seven-time regional champions and the goodwill extended by the Company was critical for the Union activities.

He pointed out that the upcoming engagements are crucial to the players as they seek to bounce back from their “questionable” loss to Mexico in Rugby Americas North (RAN) 15s Final recently.

Green disclosed that “ Guyana is well mixed with youth and experience, the players must realize that the sponsorship received must not be thrown to waste they must give 200%”.

Guyana is placed in Pool D alongside rivals Jamaica, Turks and Caicos and the French Island of Martinique.

Meanwhile, the sponsorship will go towards the preparations of Guyana’s male and female teams to participate in the Rugby America’s North 7’s Championships in Trinidad and Tobago on November 12-13.

At their last outing, when the tournament was held under the North America and Caribbean Rugby Association (NACRA), Guyana fell 22-20 to Trinidad and Tobago in the South Zone final.

Trinidad then went on to beat Mexico in the final for the overall title.