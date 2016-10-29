Education Ministry pays $millions to senior officials to write texts

The Ministry of Education has been opting to insource rather than outsource contracts for the writing of school texts. In fact, according to the Auditor General Report for 2015, contracts in this regard were not only awarded to the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, but a number of Senior Education Officers as well.

It was revealed that the sum of $523.323M was budgeted under Training and Development, Nursery, Primary and Secondary Schools for Print and Non-Print Materials.

The Report revealed that according to the Ministry’s Appropriation Account, amounts totalling $516.902M were expended.

During the period under review, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) awarded 16 contracts for a total sum of $463.993M for writing of Primary Reading textbooks, Resource Materials and printing of Nursery, Primary and Secondary Schools textbooks.

The Report revealed that one contract was awarded to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education in the sum of $7.450M for writing of Atlantic Reader Grade four, five and six textbooks to be used at Primary Schools.

There were also another 14 persons employed by the Ministry to undertake the writing of the books. Of the persons employed, 12 were Senior Education Officers of the Ministry.

As at April 28, 2015, amounts totalling $6.750M were paid.

But what was particularly interesting about the arrangement with the Ministry officials, the Audit Office uncovered, is that the Ministry had not entered into any formal contractual agreements although sums were already paid.

In addition, at the time of reporting in September 2016, the project was not completed, the Audit Office observed.

The Ministry in response to this revelation has indicated that the printing of the text is still a work in progress. But the Audit Office has recommended that the Ministry comply with the requirements of NPTAB, whereby payment must be made after services are rendered.

According to the Audit Office, included in the total sum expended by the Ministry were amounts totalling $389.426M paid for printing of Nursery, Primary and Secondary textbooks. The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board awarded 15 contracts to seven suppliers in the sum of $389.426M for printing of the text books. The suppliers were paid a total of $113.851M in 2015 and in 2016; further amounts of $265.268M were expended, bringing total payments to $379.119M.

However, it was found that suppliers were in breach of the conditions of the contract for late delivery. Further to this, it was observed that the Ministry failed to enforce the penalty of 0.5 per cent on the contract sum for each day of untimely execution of the contract.

The Ministry in its Response indicated that delays in the supply of the books were due to ambiguity in the instructions given to the suppliers. The Audit Office is adamant that the Ministry adhere to stipulated contract clauses.