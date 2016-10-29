EDFA Senior League Launched …Reorganising for sustainable development – President King

By Franklin Wilson

Recognising the need for an holistic approach with a view to reorganizing in order to be relevant, President of the East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) Alfred King yesterday afternoon launched the associations

Senior League on the lawns of the Ministry of Sports, Main Street, Georgetown.

In very stern language, King told the club representatives that in the past, tournaments were played on a hit and miss basis with no real focus on the growth and development of players, coaches, referees and administrators within the association.

With this in mind, the president informed that an assessment was done and they have recognized that the new focus of the association must be one where the aforementioned areas must be addressed.

”I am disappointed in not having real clubs where we see the administration is sound and properly constituted; where meetings are held regularly, where minutes of those meetings are readily available.”

While stating that the association has rolled out a strategic plan that will address the shortcomings and one which is in keeping with the new Technical director of the GFF’s focus, King told the clubs that the league would be played over two-rounds commencing on November 6th at the Golden Grove ground.

To rousing applause, King announced that the Coach of the tournament would ride away with a brand new motor cycle that has already been paid for. In placing emphasis on rewarding the best Coach, King noted that there are many committed tacticians around who have not been recognized for their hard work over the years and his association is working to change that.

The winning club will be rewarded with $200,000 while $100,000; $75,000 and $50,000 would go to the 2nd, 3rd and 4th placed clubs. The Highest Goal Scorer would receive the President’s prize of $25,000 and a pair of football boots, while the Best Goalkeeper would receive a pair of gloves and a football.

In a new move, the association announced that host clubs would be responsible for the total management of the matches inclusive of the gate, promotion and concession revenues.

King noted that the EDFA would not be collecting any monies from those clubs but challenged them to give it their all in order to maximize their financial intake. The EDFA however, would be responsible for Referees fees.

The eight competing clubs named are Plaisance Panthers, BV Triumph United, Buxton Stars, Bachelors Adventure Paradise Sports Club, Golden Stars, Ann’s Grove, Mahaica Determinators and Victoria Kings.

Secretary Gidel Austin and Vice President Gregory Wickham also delivered remarks to the clubs encouraging them to give it their all whilst working to improve the level of play and ultimately, the players.

A number of entities have contributed to the league including the Guyana Football Federation, National Sports Commission, Demerara Harbour Bridge, Sterling Products, Integrated Security, Jerricks Funeral Parlour, Keltech Document Center, Depart of Culture Youth and Sports and The Trophy Stall.