EBDCA tourney continues this weekend

Latest update October 29th, 2016 12:55 AM
The East Bank Demerara Cricket Association 50-over tournament will continue this weekend with matches at Laluni and Everest.
At Laluni today, North Soesdyke will play Sandpipers and on Sunday Combined United will take on Herstelling B. Tomorrow Nandy Park will play Herstelling. Matches start at 09:30hrs.
Oct 29, 2016An ardent supporter of rugby over the years, manufacturing giant Edward B Beharry responded to a recent request for help by the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) and handed over a cheque for an...
Oct 29, 2016
Oct 29, 2016
Oct 29, 2016
Oct 29, 2016
Oct 29, 2016
Oct 29, 2016
Sam Hinds has been the longest serving Prime Minister in the Caribbean, beating out Eric Williams of Trinidad, but of... more
An old political trick when you are under siege is to create a political diversion. It is a tactic well known in the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean governments have rightly focused on the severe consequences for their countries of the Sir... more
The recent release of the Caribbean Human Development Report highlighted just about what everyone knows but pays little... more