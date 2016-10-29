Dominoes action set for Golden Grove WCB tomorrow

Mark Wiltshire will be hosting a dominoes competition tomorrow at Water Gate Disco, Golden Grove, West Coast Berbice starting at 14:00hrs. Entrance fee is $12,000 and the winning team will take home $200,000, runner up $100,000 and third place $50,000. Prizes are subject to change.

The feature match will see Georgetown, West Coast Berbice, New Amsterdam and Corentyne battling for supremacy. Entertainment will be provided by Murphy’s one man band.

Wiltshire will also be hosting a four-game tournament today at Phantom Sports Club, Meadowbrook drive commencing at 15:00hrs. Entrance fee is $9,000.

Teams can contact Wiltshire on 665- 5855 for more information.