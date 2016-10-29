Diwali Messages

Today Guyana celebrates Diwali, better known as the festival of lights, and many are calling for unity to prevail during this sacred time.

A number of organisations have issued statements to emphasise the importance of the celebration.

***

MINISTRY OF THE PRESIDENCY

Representing the Ministry of the Presidency Minister of Social Cohesion, Ms. Amna Alli, said “Let us celebrate Diwali as a nation.” Alli in the statement urged that Guyanese celebrate the festival as a nation so as to contribute to a more unified country.

The Minister made these comments on Wednesday during her address at a pre-Diwali cultural event hosted by the management and staff of the West Demerara Regional Hospital, Essequibo Islands – West Demerara (Region Three). “Let us celebrate [Diwali] as a nation. Let us celebrate our achievements as a nation. Let us celebrate our diversities… as a people we are different in terms of religion, culture, age, race, ethnicity, geographic location and all those things that give us our own identity. But we are beautifully put together as a people with our diversities,” the Minister said.

She added that Guyana’s multicultural population is such that the religious holidays are observed by all ethnicities, and all people are given a chance to celebrate.

With unity at the helm of the Ministry’s mandate, Minister Alli added that on a larger note, the Ministry of Social Cohesion will seek to ensure that of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it will make a tangible contribution to achieving Goal number One, which is to end poverty in all its forms.

“That is why we have taken the lead with the Bs Initiative. The aim is to ensure that children in Guyana have access to education…It is only when a good education is acquired, that one is placed in a good position to compete on the labour market and enjoy a certain standard of living,” she said.

Goal number 10, which is to reduce inequalities, is also high on the Ministry’s list of priorities the Minister stated. “The vision for Social Cohesion in Guyana is for a unified country, where diversities are embraced, where conflicts are resolved, collaboration with stakeholders are strengthened and decisions made result in equal opportunities and benefits for all,” she said.

On that note, Minister Alli mentioned the Ministry’s ongoing consultations initiative aimed at gathering feedback from stakeholders countrywide on issues affecting social cohesion in various communities. The feedback will contribute to a National Strategic Plan 2017-2021. She noted that among the several consultations held thus far, stakeholders from Region Three were also part of this process during an outreach held in the Region in September. “We want to hear from stakeholders so that issues of concern to Guyanese could be addressed so that we can embrace cohesion,” she said.

Drawing attention back to the significance of Diwali, the Minister said, “let us enjoy this victory of good over evil…let us not allow our differences to divide us…let’s unite so that one day we would see a unified Guyana where our diversities are embraced and conflicts are resolved, and we can truly celebrate as Guyanese: One people, One nation and One destiny,” the Minister said.

***

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo

The Government of Guyana extends Diwali greetings to all Guyanese in particular our Hindu brothers and sisters. This Festival of Lights has great religious as well as social significance.

Diwali signifies the emergence from the darkness of ignorance to the light of wisdom. It also symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, hope over negativism and gloom,

Today, as we continue to emerge from the clutches of despair and division, we can see flickers of the new light of hope as we lay the foundations for a clean and green Guyana.

Diwali gives us an opportunity to bury our differences, and to embrace as one Guyanese fraternity. It is the sincere hope of the Government that Diwali 2016 will serve to rekindle the fire in our heart for a cohesive society in which all will share in the good life. It must imbue us with a positive resolve to love life, to love Guyana.

Shubh Diwali!

***

PEOPLE’S NATIONAL CONGRESS REFORM

The People’s National Congress Reform extends greetings, best wishes and Divine blessings to our Hindi Community as well as to Guyanese generally on the National Holiday “Deepavali”. This religious festival is unique in its spiritual context and significance, which it holds for our nation.

As the rows of Diyas are lit, it is time to focus on changing the lives of all Guyanese for the better. Falling standards and moral decay must be arrested in order to bring our nation to a level acceptable to the world and to Heaven.

On this occasion it is hoped that the lighted Diyas will usher in light, love, unity, prosperity and happiness to all Guyanese especially the underprivileged.

Let Deepavali this year, be a time of deep reflection, and the making of a solemn resolve to bring our nation out of the darkness into the light.

A Joyous and Happy Deepavali to all Guyanese!

***

INDIAN ACTION COMMITTEE

The Indian Action Committee (IAC) wishes all Guyanese a happy and prosperous Diwali, May the Goddess of light brighten your every path of life.

Join us on this auspicious eye opening journey to extinguish the darkness of various social injustices, such as crime, discrimination, victimization, marginalization, spousal abuse, child abuse, alcoholism, substance abuse and suicide, all of which are causing much evil to befall the population.

Let your inner light prevail by removing all forms of darkness (ignorance) from your life.

Shubh Diwali!