Digicel Breast Cancer Awareness Cycle Road Race…Fierce battle expected tomorrow among best in the land

This race has already been established as one of the most prestigious one-day events in the calendar

of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) and tomorrow, around the outer circuit of the National Park the heat, race wise, is expected to be as fiery as the sun from above.

The best riders in the land including defending champion Raynauth ‘Obeah Man’ Jeffrey of Team Coco’s along with his teammates will be pushed to the hilt by the likes of reigning national Road Race King Geron Williams of Continental CC and Team Foundation, Team Alanis, Team Evolution’s Orville Hinds, Michael Anthony and teammates, United’s Raphael Leung and Andrew Hicks as well as Linden Bauxite Flyers’ Shaquel Agard and his teammates.

Evolution Cycling Club, the organizing club and sponsor Digicel have both said that all systems are in place for tomorrow’s event which is being dubbed a family affair. Spectators would have the chance to enjoy the lawns outside Camp Ayangana adjacent to JB Singh Highway where the race will start and end.

Over One Million in cash prizes would be at stake for the big race where senior and junior riders would match pedals for 30-laps in this 5th annual race with cash rewards of $250,000, $200,000, $150,000, $80,000 and $20,000, respectively on offer for the top five.

The top three juniors are guaranteed, $80,000, $50,000 and $30,000. Veterans Under and Over-45 will pedal off at the same time as the seniors and juniors but will only race for 18-Laps. However, proceedings would get underway at 08:00hrs with a 4-lap event that will attract novices, mountain bike, ladies and Digicel staff.

At last week’s launch of the event, Digicel Head of Marketing Ms. Jacqueline James had indicated that all participants would be required to pay an entrance fee of $1000 and the accumulated amount would be matched by Digicel which would then hand over those monies to the Guyana Cancer Society on behalf of all the cyclists including the staff of Digicel.

Ms James encouraged all and sundry to come out and enjoy what is anticipated to be a great day of cycle racing: “So whether persons are professional cyclists, they are amateur, they have never ridden a bike or maybe it’s the very first time they’re gonna jump on a bike we want to encourage them to come out. It promises to be fun; it’s an entire family, fun filled activity. We’ll have bouncy castle and trampoline for the kids and we’ll have a safe and secure environment.”

Evolution CC’s President Keith Fernandes and Secretary Andrew Arjoon both also encouraged persons to come out and support tomorrow. (Franklin Wilson)