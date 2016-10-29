Criminals becoming religious

When Joe Shan tell dem boys that it gun cost US$7 million to repair de Arthur Chung Conference Centre and how de wuk gun start before Christmas Jagdeo didn’t seh nutten. People should a tek de hint and don’t seh nutten but as old people always seh, “Goat dung does only wait fuh high breeze blow.”

One man write how de government claim how it didn’t get money when it tek over from Jagdeo people but it got money to repair de conference centre. Another man claim how this set like thief just like Jagdeo people suh dem fix de repair price high fuh thief.

Soulja Bai sit down and he lef de people fuh talk. He don’t realize that when people pelt de fuss brick de pain can be so much that you can barely pelt back. Yesterday Joe Shan and de Catty gyal pelt back fuh Soulja Bai. One of dem knack Uncle Freddie.

He was one who seh that de government just as bad as Jagdeo people. Now everybody hear that is de Chinee people doing de wuk and spending dem own money. Dem same Chinee did write and tell Jagdeo that de Conference Centre got a fault and that dem gun fix it. That is why he didn’t seh nutten but de rest of dem had to talk; dem had to find fault and nobody can find more fault that Uncle Freddie.

Dem boys seh that normal people would seh sorry but this set don’t seh sorry and dem gun find something else to pick row again. Dem not like de criminals.

And dem boys seh that dem notice that most of de criminals becoming very religious. Dem confessing more than Catholics does confess before communion. Since de police ketch dem is a confession. Dem boys want to know if de Pope visit de police and give dem special powers.

Of course, after confession does come de forgiveness. Wid de police is de same thing. Dem does get de confession. How long dem ain’t get it is no forgiveness. De blows don’t stop.

Talk half and watch how people does admit to everything.