Bel Air Lions fund raising Domino Tournament receiving support

Spearhead of the Organising Committee for tomorrow’s Lions Club of Bel Air Domino Competition Orlando James confirmed to Kaieteur Sport via telephone yesterday that entries continue to come in for tomorrow’s event

which will be played, at the Lions Civic Centre, Enachu Street, Section ‘N’ Campbellville.

According to James, while the Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) has the responsibility for running the competition, teams have been registering at the Lions Den and so far twelve have confirmed participation to date.

He added that with the combination of those that are expected to register with the GDA, he expects a large turnout of teams for the fund raising event.

“Because many teams are seeing the event as an important civic duty, they do not want to miss the opportunity to contribute to the worthy cause and have signaled their intentions to participate,” James said.

The winning team will receive $100,000 and a trophy, while second and third placed finishers take away $60,000 and $40,000 respectively, while a special prize will be given to the Most Valuable Player.

The sponsors on board are: Clear Waters, Colin Talbert Contracting Services, ART Sawmilling Enterprise, Hamid’s Hardware, N. James Consultancy, Creative Jewellery & Pawn Shop, Trophy Stall and others.

The tournament commences from 12:00hrs and the proceeds will be used to support the poor and needy.

Meanwhile, registration was anticipated to close yesterday.