Latest update October 29th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bel Air Lions fund raising Domino Tournament receiving support

Oct 29, 2016 Sports 0

Spearhead of the Organising Committee for tomorrow’s Lions Club of Bel Air Domino Competition Orlando James confirmed to Kaieteur Sport via telephone yesterday that entries continue to come in for tomorrow’s event

Keen competition is anticipated tomorrow.

Keen competition is anticipated tomorrow.

which will be played, at the Lions Civic Centre, Enachu Street, Section ‘N’ Campbellville.
According to James, while the Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) has the responsibility for running the competition, teams have been registering at the Lions Den and so far twelve have confirmed participation to date.
He added that with the combination of those that are expected to register with the GDA, he expects a large turnout of teams for the fund raising event.
“Because many teams are seeing the event as an important civic duty, they do not want to miss the opportunity to contribute to the worthy cause and have signaled their intentions to participate,” James said.
The winning team will receive $100,000 and a trophy, while second and third placed finishers take away $60,000 and $40,000 respectively, while a special prize will be given to the Most Valuable Player.
The sponsors on board are: Clear Waters, Colin Talbert Contracting Services, ART Sawmilling Enterprise, Hamid’s Hardware, N. James Consultancy, Creative Jewellery & Pawn Shop, Trophy Stall and others.
The tournament commences from 12:00hrs and the proceeds will be used to support the poor and needy.
Meanwhile, registration was anticipated to close yesterday.

More in this category

Sports

Edward B Beharry supports national ruggers

Edward B Beharry supports national ruggers

Oct 29, 2016

An ardent supporter of rugby over the years, manufacturing giant Edward B Beharry responded to a recent request for help by the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) and handed over a cheque for an...
Read More
Mohamed’s Enterprise newest sponsor onboard with New Era Cell Smart Futsal tourney

Mohamed’s Enterprise newest sponsor onboard...

Oct 29, 2016

EDFA Senior League Launched …Reorganising for sustainable development – President King

EDFA Senior League Launched …Reorganising...

Oct 29, 2016

GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s Cricket …Zaman leads Friendship Sec to East Bank zone title

GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s Cricket...

Oct 29, 2016

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League…

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17...

Oct 29, 2016

Digicel Breast Cancer Awareness Cycle Road Race…Fierce battle expected tomorrow among best in the land

Digicel Breast Cancer Awareness Cycle Road...

Oct 29, 2016

GCB/GCUC workshop commences

GCB/GCUC workshop commences

Oct 29, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • The art of the smokescreen

    An old political trick when you are under siege is to create a political diversion. It is a tactic well known in the... more

  • Reversing a dangerous trend

    The recent release of the Caribbean Human Development Report highlighted just about what everyone knows but pays little... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch