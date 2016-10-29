Accused in Mandela Ave. shooting freed of murder

A mixed twelve-member jury on Thursday returned a unanimous verdict, which set Lloyd Britton free of the July 2013 murder of Elvis Fernandes, following hours of deliberation.

It had been alleged that Britton shot and killed Fernandes on July 26, 2013 on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown. Reports had indicated that Fernandes was shot during a confrontation with minibus driver, Adrian Brandt, and a passenger (Britton).

During the fracas, Fernandes was shot and Britton was wounded by a police rank, who intervened. However, Britton had denied having a firearm and suggested that the same policeman who wounded him, had also shot Fernandes.

The case was summed up on Thursday by Justice James Bovell Drakes. Britton was represented by Attorney Nigel Hughes while the prosecution was presented by State Prosecutor Tameika Clarke.

Last week, Attorneys representing the defence and the prosecution presented their closing arguments. In her opening address, State Attorney Orinthia Schmidt had submitted that it is the job of the prosecution to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

She said that the State had to prove that Fernandes died as a result of injuries he received from the accused and that at the time the accused had formed the intention to kill or to cause serious bodily harm, but there is no duty on the State to produce a murder weapon to prove its case or prove motive, or that the killing was premeditated.

Since the opening of the matter, the Court had facilitated a visit to the murder scene.

The Prosecution had called a number of witnesses to the stand, some of whom testified to being at the scene at the time of the shooting at Mandela Avenue.

Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh had also testified to examining the injuries and exit wounds on the body of the victim during the autopsy. ‘

Meanwhile at the High Court, Justice Roxanne George is expected to rule on a no case submission in the trial for which Clifton Graham is charged with the 2009 murder of taxi driver Rolston Henry.

Graham is charged for killing the taxi driver between May 2, 2009 and May 3, 2009 at La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara (ECD). According to reports, the taxi driver’s body was discovered, bound and gagged, with his throat slashed, and several stab wounds and marks of violence, at Onion Field, LBI.

The accused is represented by Attorney-at–law, Maxwell Mc Kay while the Prosecution is represented by State Attorney, Tuanna Hardy.