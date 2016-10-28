Latest update October 28th, 2016 12:55 AM

WDFA / STAG Senior League …Pouderoyen, Beavers, Uitvlugt, Golden Warriors thump their opponents

As competition in the STAG sponsored West Demerara Football Association (WDFA)

Uitvlugt Warriors marksmen from right Jermaine Acra, Leron Jacobs and Daniel Floyd.

Senior league continues, recording victories in the latest round of matches last weekend at the Den Amstel Community Center ground were Pouderoyen, Beavers, Golden Warriors and Uitvlugt Warriors.
Pouderoyen clipped the wings of Eagles United 3-0; Beavers git past Vegae Boys 3-1; Golden Warriors were flawless in their 2-0 triumph over Jetty Gunners while Uitvlugt trounced Wales United, 4-0.
Eagles did enjoy some good moments against Pouderoyenbut were never allowed to be effective in the final third. Pouderoyen on the other hand, breached the Eagles defense in the 33rd minute on account of Marvin Frank’s goal.
Eagles kept a tight defense thereafter up until the 55th minute when Pouderoyen again scored, this time it was Dwayne St. Kitts who inked his name on the score sheet before teammate Jermaine Mc Donald hammered home the sealer in the 75th minute.
Veage Boys had equalized in the first minute of the second half when Shemar Marcus

From right, Jermaine Mc Donald, Dwayne St. Kitts and Marvin Frank - Pouderoyen FC

responded to Beavers’ opening goal that came off the boot of Jumaal Holder in the 34th minute. But on the day, Beavers was not in any mood to share points as they blasted two unanswered goals in the 57th minute (Gavin Anderson) and 61st through Lenroy Semple to walk away, 3-1 winners.
Goals from Linden Gill in the 8th minute from the penalty spot and another from Shaquelle Baptiste was enough to guide Golden Warriors past a cold Jetty Gunners.
Uitvlugt Warriors were too good for their rivals from Wales (reduced to 10 when Nigel Bowman was red carded for using indecent language) and was led by a brace from Daniel Floyd who converted in the 50th and 59th minute. His efforts were complimented with goals from Jermaine Accra in the 25th minute and Leron Jacobs on 68 minutes.
Matches are scheduled to continue this weekend at the same venue. Tomorrow, the lone match will bring together Eagles FC and Beavers while in the lone encounter on Sunday, it will be the clash of the old rivals when Uitvlugt Warriors throws down the gauntlet to home team Den Amstel.

