Top justice officials experience workings of Canadian courts

A number of local judges and other court officials were earlier this month in Vancouver, Canada, studying how the justice system works there.

According to the British High Commission, the team was led by Chancellor of the Judiciary, Carl Singh, O.R. C.C., and included High Court judge, Justice Brassington Reynolds, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, and Director of Public Prosecutions, Bibi Shalimar Ali-Hack.

The justice officials were able to see first-hand how the British Columbia (BC) Provincial Court handles cases, and the use of technology, system performance measures, as well as trial scheduling, early resolution, and case management strategies.

“This study programme was part of the Justice Education Society (JES) of BC project funded by the Canadian government to help Guyana strengthen its criminal justice system,” the Canadian High Commission explained.

This two-year project aims to develop the technical capacity of the local police, prosecutors and magistrates to work with criminal evidence. The venture includes training in criminal investigations, case preparation, evidence handling, and trial advocacy.

The recent study tour in Vancouver focused on court administration concepts and design, highlighting the initiatives the BC Provincial Court has undertaken to maximize the effective, equitable and efficient use of its resources, and minimize wait times for trials.

It was explained that the justice officials benefitted from presentations, courtroom visits, and opportunities for discussion with those involved in the BC initiatives they were studying.

“Daily debriefing sessions allowed the delegates to discuss possible applications of what they had learned that day to their own system and to identify related issues.”

According to the High Commission, Chancellor Singh “expressed particular interest” in BC’s community and drug treatment courts, and in the Digital Audio Recording System (DARS) used by BC’s Court Services branch to record court proceedings.

He explained that Canadian Provincial Court Chief Judge Thomas Crabtree had, following a previous visit to Guyana, prepared “an extremely valuable report” with suggestions for consideration, and that actually seeing the suggested measures in action helped tremendously. The Chancellor added that he is determined the study tour will yield results, and hopes to implement some measures, within resources, without delay. Chancellor Singh also stressed his appreciation for the welcome the delegation received.

With the help of Project Manager, Evelyn Neaman, Country Representative Rolinda Kirton, and retired judge Michael Hicks, the Court presented an intensive programme to acquaint the officials with a number of administrative initiatives in the criminal justice field that could be adapted for use in Guyana.

JES is a Canadian non–profit organization with an impressive record of improving the effectiveness of justice systems in Canada and around the world.

The Guyana project is being implemented in collaboration with the Ministries of Public Security and Legal Affairs, as well as the Office of the Chancellor of the Judiciary, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Guyana Police Force.

Canada’s Anti-Crime Capacity Building Programme (ACCBP) funds a number of regional security projects which benefit Guyana, including the recently launched INTERPOL project to combat human trafficking in the Caribbean, and a project to strengthen the anti-money laundering systems in Central America and the Caribbean.

Canada is also working to strengthen national justice systems in the region.