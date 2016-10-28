Latest update October 28th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

TACKLING NON-COMMUNICABLE DISEASES

Oct 28, 2016 Editorial, Features / Columnists 0

As Guyana observed World Occupational Therapy Day yesterday, under the theme “Making it together,” health officials once again advised citizens to eat healthy and exercise regularly in order to reduce the number of deaths from non-communicable diseases (NCDs). World Occupational Therapy Day was first celebrated on October 27, 2010, to promote the importance of healthy living.
In Guyana, the media entities always report on crime, especially murders and armed robbery, as well as traffic deaths, the economy and scandals, among other issues. It must be admitted that not enough attention is paid to the deaths caused by, or consequences of NDCs.
It is difficult to get NCDs in the headlines or in the minds of people, that such diseases are a major cause of deaths among young and old in the country.It has been a struggle for health officials who, in spite of educating the people on the causes of NCDs, continue to see a high human toll from these preventable illnesses.
Hypertension, cancer, diabetes, heart problems and other ailments are the major killers in Guyana, more than murders or traffic fatalities. However, the prevalence of these deaths are not having much impact on society. There are many persons, both young and old, who are at risk of dying from NDCs, but are walking around unaware of the existence of their conditions.
Between January and June this year, more than 90 persons died from NCDs such as heart attack, stroke, brain hemorrhage, and clotting in the lungs, but most of the incidents went unreported. The problem of non-communicable diseases is a serious one.
Excluding productivity losses which are estimated at $3.8 billion annually, it costs the taxpayers about $6 billion per year to treat NCDs. Diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension and lung disease more often than not kill slowly. Bad quality of life is often responsible. Tackling NCDs requires mature and open discussion.
In 2014, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that approximately between 12 and 15 percent of Guyanese between 35 and 65 years will probably die from NCDs, but neither society nor the media has taken note of the high number of deaths of persons in their active years.
Deaths from NCDs are still seen as prevalent in the older generation, but this is not necessarily the complete picture. It is estimated that almost 30 percent of the total deaths caused by NCDs are young people. However, for some unexplained reasons, many still mistakenly believe that young people do not die from heart attacks or stroke. The only way the nation is going to relate to the fact that young people are at risk of dying from NCDs is if it is given prominence.
NCDs are not only occurring in Guyana or the Caribbean, they are a worldwide occurrence, and the death rates are just as high for the young as they are for the old. The WHO has stated that the four major risk factors that contribute to NCD deaths are unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, harmful use of alcohol and the excessive use of tobacco.
In Guyana, overweight and obesity in adults are quite high. It is estimated that one-third of men and three-fifths of women are overweight. The incidence of obesity for men is 9 percent and 13 percent for women. In spite of these overwhelming facts, NCDs very seldom make the news. Similar trends exist in most Caribbean countries. In fact, the Healthy Caribbean Coalition, whose task is to reduce obesity and NCD deaths, has stated that the Caribbean is the region of the Americas that is most affected by the epidemic of chronic diseases. We all must take these observations seriously.

More in this category

Sports

Hope leads run-spree as Windies A rout hosts to win series

Hope leads run-spree as Windies A rout hosts to win series

Oct 28, 2016

Karunegala, Sri Lanka, CMC – Opener Kyle Hope stroked a sublime hundred and Chadwick Walton, Assad Fudadin and Rovman Powell all chimed in with half-centuries as West Indies A ran riot against Sri...
Read More
BCB/New York Business Group U-19 Tourney …Sinclair’s ton leads RHT Pepsi to crushing 9-wkts win over Young Warriors

BCB/New York Business Group U-19 Tourney...

Oct 28, 2016

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…Enthralling battles anticipated as KO Phase starts

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football...

Oct 28, 2016

Elite League Clubs calling for arbitration to resolve ongoing impasse with GFF

Elite League Clubs calling for arbitration to...

Oct 28, 2016

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League …UDFA set to restart with three matches tomorrow

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17...

Oct 28, 2016

GTM Health and Fitness Expo set for next weekend at CASH

GTM Health and Fitness Expo set for next weekend...

Oct 28, 2016

NSC prepares to unveil national database of athletes

NSC prepares to unveil national database of...

Oct 28, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Reversing a dangerous trend

    The recent release of the Caribbean Human Development Report highlighted just about what everyone knows but pays little... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch