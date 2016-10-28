Region Eight fuel records highlight countless irregularities

For years, the Office of the Auditor General has been experiencing difficulties tracking Region Eight’s procurement of fuel, as the region has not been engaging in proper record keeping.

With no evident sign of improvement, Auditor General Deodat Sharma, in his 2015 report, has yet again highlighted the anomaly.

Sharma reported that the Regional Administration expended $27.422M on the procurement of fuel and lubricants for 2015. This was done on a credit basis from a local representative of the Guyana Oil Company in the Region. However, reconciliations of payments made against fuel and lubricants received by the Region were not done. As a result, Sharma said that it was difficult to determine if the Region received all fuel and lubricants paid for. Sharma reported that “similar observations were made in previous year’s reports.”

Sharma said that the Regional Administration indicated that it is currently putting systems in place to ensure proper reconciliations are being done. He once again recommended that the Regional Administration take action to introduce measures for strict control over acquisitions of fuel, while implementing a process of monthly reconciliation with the supplier.

Another issue Sharma pointed to was the fact that the Regional Administration was still to recover overpayments to the tune of $4.710M made to contractors during the years 2011 and 2012.

Overpayments were made to contractors who did repairs to Kanapang Teacher’s Quarters, Hand Rail Bridge at Mahdia, Revetment at Mahdia Dorms, Kato Cottage Hospital Fence Repairs, Micobie Bridge and Kato Bridge.

The Region explained that the overpayments were investigated and the contractors were written to. However, to date no repayment was made. The Regional Administration said that it will now engage the Ministry of Communities on the way forward.