Latest update October 28th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Region Eight fuel records highlight countless irregularities

Oct 28, 2016 News 0

For years, the Office of the Auditor General has been experiencing difficulties tracking Region Eight’s procurement of fuel, as the region has not been engaging in proper record keeping.fuel
With no evident sign of improvement, Auditor General Deodat Sharma, in his 2015 report, has yet again highlighted the anomaly.
Sharma reported that the Regional Administration expended $27.422M on the procurement of fuel and lubricants for 2015. This was done on a credit basis from a local representative of the Guyana Oil Company in the Region. However, reconciliations of payments made against fuel and lubricants received by the Region were not done. As a result, Sharma said that it was difficult to determine if the Region received all fuel and lubricants paid for. Sharma reported that “similar observations were made in previous year’s reports.”
Sharma said that the Regional Administration indicated that it is currently putting systems in place to ensure proper reconciliations are being done. He once again recommended that the Regional Administration take action to introduce measures for strict control over acquisitions of fuel, while implementing a process of monthly reconciliation with the supplier.
Another issue Sharma pointed to was the fact that the Regional Administration was still to recover overpayments to the tune of $4.710M made to contractors during the years 2011 and 2012.
Overpayments were made to contractors who did repairs to Kanapang Teacher’s Quarters, Hand Rail Bridge at Mahdia, Revetment at Mahdia Dorms, Kato Cottage Hospital Fence Repairs, Micobie Bridge and Kato Bridge.
The Region explained that the overpayments were investigated and the contractors were written to. However, to date no repayment was made. The Regional Administration said that it will now engage the Ministry of Communities on the way forward.

More in this category

Sports

Hope leads run-spree as Windies A rout hosts to win series

Hope leads run-spree as Windies A rout hosts to win series

Oct 28, 2016

Karunegala, Sri Lanka, CMC – Opener Kyle Hope stroked a sublime hundred and Chadwick Walton, Assad Fudadin and Rovman Powell all chimed in with half-centuries as West Indies A ran riot against Sri...
Read More
BCB/New York Business Group U-19 Tourney …Sinclair’s ton leads RHT Pepsi to crushing 9-wkts win over Young Warriors

BCB/New York Business Group U-19 Tourney...

Oct 28, 2016

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…Enthralling battles anticipated as KO Phase starts

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football...

Oct 28, 2016

Elite League Clubs calling for arbitration to resolve ongoing impasse with GFF

Elite League Clubs calling for arbitration to...

Oct 28, 2016

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League …UDFA set to restart with three matches tomorrow

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17...

Oct 28, 2016

GTM Health and Fitness Expo set for next weekend at CASH

GTM Health and Fitness Expo set for next weekend...

Oct 28, 2016

NSC prepares to unveil national database of athletes

NSC prepares to unveil national database of...

Oct 28, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Reversing a dangerous trend

    The recent release of the Caribbean Human Development Report highlighted just about what everyone knows but pays little... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch