NSC prepares to unveil national database of athletes

The National Sports Commission (NSC) yesterday exposed a database that is under construction with a Home Page and information already inputted to media in a historic move to bring into one location all of Guyana’s sports

information since 1955.

The NSC updated the media yesterday on the progress of the start-up project that IntellectStorm secured in a bid to the value of 2.8 million. The database will feature information on athletes and associations comprising every sport discipline in Guyana.

The aim is to track athletes’ progress and development from the schools’ level where necessary to the national senior level. Director of Sport, Christopher Jones said that the database will form part of a criterion on how athletes, and associations, are able to access support from Government since performance-based information will be accessible.

“It’s a work in progress, but we’re building something beautiful. It will be mandatory for athletes and associations (to have information inputted) since it is the only way they will receive support, which will be meritocracy,” Jones said.

He said that when the NSC requested, the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) had their information “at their finger tips”, hence theirs was uploaded to the site. According to Jones, the process is awaiting similar information from other associations.

The database features the executive of associations and information such as the goals and plans of associations; implementation of long and short term goals etc. According to Jones, this data is accessible to Government as a matter of policy.

One of the Commissioners on the NSC, Edison Jefford said that they are attempting to correct a major anomaly in local sport, which is the absence of information on athletes. He said that there is no one place that exists currently where someone can research Guyanese athletes.

Jefford believed that the database will “fix” that problem. He said that journalists and the public will be able to tap into a credible source of information when the website is fully updated, which according to Jones is an extensive process of research.

“The challenge is to access information and confirm its accuracy through cross referencing,” Jones said, adding that getting accurate information on athletes from 1955 to present is not an ordinary task.

IntellectStorm’s, Rowen Willabus gave a demonstration of how in-depth is the database while he commended the NSC for “great initiative”. “It’s a good move to see Government agency moving in this direction,” Willabus said.

The E-Governance Unit is providing the technical guidance to the project. Also present at the Head Table yesterday was the new Assistant Director of Sport, Melissa Robertson.