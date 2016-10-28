Notorious gang member in 2002 crime wave arrested

– admits to murder, robberies at Casino and Jewellery store

Cops from the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s Major Crime Unit went into action on Wednesday and arrested a suspect who was reportedly part of a notorious gang during the 2002 crime wave which created havoc in the country.

The suspect, who has been identified as an East Bank Demerara (EBD) resident, has since confessed to the murder of shopkeeper, Randy Persaud, who was executed on March 10, 2015, as he sat on a log with two relatives outside his Agricola, EBD home.

The detainee also admitted to being a part of the robbery committed at the Casino of the Ramada Princess Hotel on April 29, last, where gunmen stormed the facility and shot five persons during a brazen early morning robbery.

Kaieteur News understands that the suspect was identified as one of the gunmen on the casino’s surveillance footage. One of his three accomplices (all of whom are currently before the court), had also pointed him out to the cops. “We only had to find him now,” a reliable source told this newspaper.

It was revealed that the suspect also told the cops attached to the Major Crime Unit that he was behind the robbery at Bharat’s Jewellery and Grocery Store at Robb Street and Orange Walk, Bourda on August 11, last, in which gunmen escaped with $900,000 in cash and a quantity of jewellery.

Kaieteur News was told that having received information that the suspect was hiding out in Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, ranks staked out a building and arrested him on Wednesday morning.

He was taken to the Police’s Eve Leary Headquarters where he was interrogated.

Having admitted to the murder of Randy Persaud and the two armed robberies, the suspect will be charged soon.

This newspaper was told that the murder of Persaud stemmed from a dispute the suspect was involved in with a prison officer, who is a relative of the victim.

Reports are that a week before Persaud was gunned down, he survived a similar execution attempt while travelling in a car in Brutus Street, Agricola. A cousin of the slain man recalled that they were sitting in front of Persaud’s residence when a hooded man walked up to Persaud and said “Boy you…” before kicking him in a ditch after which he opened fire as the shopkeeper lay in the ditch.

The gunman then calmly walked away from the scene.

The suspect had somehow managed to keep his distance from the cops until now.