GTM Health and Fitness Expo set for next weekend at CASH

Organisers promising fun-filled activities

By Franklin Wilson

Reminding that the National Sports Commission (NSC) recognizes the importance of sports and

exercise in developing a nation, Director of Sport Mr. Christopher Jones on Wednesday night conveyed his commitment to the organizers of the 2nd annual GTM Health and Fitness Expo which took place at Club 704 Sports Bar.

In delivering the feature remarks at the launching ceremony for this year’s two-day activity that will be held at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on November5-6, 2016, Jones also expressed satisfaction that the event is well thought out and put together.

”We hope that all and sundry come out next weekend and be part of the activity. Take something home with you and thereafter you continue at least 30-minutes per day and continue some exercise. Rest assured that the National Sports Commission and by extension the Government of Guyana will be there to support you in your endeavours, congratulations.”

Also attending the launching and offering remarks in support of the event on behalf of their companies were Mr. Errol Nelson (Banks DIH Powerade Brand Manager), Ms Roberta Ferguson (Courts Marketing Representative), Ms Kathy Schuffler (Owner – Axe Apparel), Jamie Mc Donald (Owner – Fitness Express), Ms Noshavyah King (Owner – Genesis Fitness Express), Ms Angelina DeAbreu (GTM Representative).

All the sponsors were collective in commending the organizers for an event that is important in showcasing the significance of health and fitness. Nelson noted that Banks has aligned two of its marquee brands with the event, Powerade (a Coca Cola brand) and Vita Malt.

Ferguson stated that Courts, whilst being proud to be associated with the event, also views their partnership as fulfilling their corporate and social responsibility while Schuffler underscored the importance of exercise and fitness in our daily lives.

Expounding on the details of the activity, Event Organiser, Ms Jordana Ramsay-

Gonsalves informed that on Saturday November 5th, there would be a Cancer Awareness Glow Walk commencing at 18:00hrs which would be followed by a Cancer Awareness Glow Zumba Party at the CASH with Ms Noshavyah King of Genesis Fitness Express leading proceedings.

The route for the walk is as follows: starting outside Courts (Main Street), proceeding to Church Street, on to Vlissengin Road to end at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. Registration for the walk will commence at 15:00hrs at the starting point where participants would receive a tee-shirt and glow stick.

On Sunday, activities will get underway at 14:00hrs with a volleyball match featuring Castrol Strikers and Club Ball Strikers. This would be followed by a Mixed Martial Arts display at 15:30hrs for 30 minutes.

Basketball will then take center stage when Qualfon takes on a surprise team according to Ramsay-Gonsalves who also said that the 2015 activity was good but they have, in reviewing same, made a few changes to ensure that this year it is even better.

One such improvement she said was centralizing all activities at the Sports Hall which has been recently refurbished to the tune of millions for the CBC Under-16 Basketball Championships and the just concluded, Inter Guiana Games between Guyana and Suriname.

Admission: Day Pass are on sale at $1500 while a Weekend Pass will cost $2000 and can be obtained from Fitness Express, Genesis Fitness Express, Axe Apparel, Space Gym and Top End Gym.