GITC hosts exhibition as part of its 50th anniversary celebration

Under the theme: “Development and Transformation for the 21st Century Workforce”,

and in celebration of its 50th year of existence, the Guyana Industrial Training Centre (GITC) yesterday held an informative exposition at its Albert Street and Woolford Avenue location.

The celebratory event was conducted in collaboration with the Guyana National Bureau of Standards, Government Technical Institute (GTI), Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Guyana Police Force (GPF), Ministry of Social Protection and Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

All the aforementioned organizations set up booths with information and displays about what goes on at the institution.

It was highlighted that GITC is celebrating half-century of providing opportunities, through training, for many Guyanese. The institute was officially opened on December 14, 1966. It started off by offering a six months training course, but this has since developed to a year-long period. It is a private, non-governmental institute that collaborated with the American government, and was moulded by the Critchlow Labour College, that is located just opposite the building. The institution would have trained over ten thousand persons so far.

Dexter Cornette, administrator of GITC since 2009, stated during his address to the audience that, “as we know skills training is always needed, not just for Guyana, but for the Caribbean”.

He informed the gathering that GITC trains persons for the GDF and GPF, as well as for other important entities. Students acquire Level 1 training and skills when they would have graduated. Company owners and engineers would acquire some of the products coming out of GITC.

The Administrator further went on to address the issue about technical and vocational institutes that only caters for persons who cannot work in school. He stated that all students must be at a certain comprehension level, and that all students have to pass their theory exams in order to pass their practical.

According to Executive Director of Omego’s Educational Institute, Critchlow Labour College, Rhickki Alexander, “this institution caters for those individuals that would not have acquired any Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) certificate, also those persons with nothing to do and nowhere to go. In an era of globalization we need to position ourselves for critical labour force”.

He also made mention of when a qualified and certified individual has to build his house, he would have to rely on these same persons that would have been technically trained and skilled for the job.

“GITC is the starting ground and the building block to developing the young minds of today. The target is to recognize that many young people are the future, productive section of our population,” Alexander said.

“We must create an opportunity where we have secure and productive citizens of our society, so that their energies can be channeled in a positive way”, he further stated.

An example of the creativity of the students from GITC and GTI was showcased through the assembly of a 22W amplifier, made from scratch via copper plating; where a layer of copper is deposited on the item by using an electrical current; as well as an indicator circuit, and an LED illusion mirror to name a few.

Tools for the work environment and safety measures for hazardous environment were also on display. The GDF displayed their survival mode kit, as well as their medics section, bomb unit and communication means, whereas GPF displayed the different levels of badges and ranks, clothing and placards with information regarding their numerous pursuits.

Different schools and organisations have recognised GITC for its 50th anniversary.