GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League …UDFA set to restart with three matches tomorrow

Latest update October 28th, 2016 12:55 AM
Action in the Upper Demerara leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National U-17 Intra Association League is set to re-commence tomorrow at the Wisburg Secondary School ground with three matches.
The feature match will see Milerock, currently joint third with Topp XX on 7 points apiece taking on bottom of the table Hi Stars on a single point, that match is set to commence at 16:00hrs.
Match number 2 pits top of the table, Eagles United on 8 points coming up against Botofago which is on 5 points while the day’s opener brings together Netrockers (3 points) and \Silver Shattas, one point less. Amelia’s Ward Panthers is the other team in the competition and they are on 3 points.
Oct 28, 2016Karunegala, Sri Lanka, CMC – Opener Kyle Hope stroked a sublime hundred and Chadwick Walton, Assad Fudadin and Rovman Powell all chimed in with half-centuries as West Indies A ran riot against Sri...
Oct 28, 2016
Oct 28, 2016
Oct 28, 2016
Oct 28, 2016
Oct 28, 2016
Oct 28, 2016
I was shopping downtown yesterday for a scratching post for my cat. Christmas music was playing in some of the stores.... more
For the second year running, there is division over the date for the annual Diwali celebrations. The main Hindu Organization... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean governments have rightly focused on the severe consequences for their countries of the Sir... more
The recent release of the Caribbean Human Development Report highlighted just about what everyone knows but pays little... more