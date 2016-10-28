Latest update October 28th, 2016 12:55 AM

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League …UDFA set to restart with three matches tomorrow

Action in the Upper Demerara leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National U-17 Intra Association League is set to re-commence tomorrow at the Wisburg Secondary School ground with three matches.

Eagles and Netrockers going head to head on August 23rd last at the Wisburg Sec. Sch. ground.

The feature match will see Milerock, currently joint third with Topp XX on 7 points apiece taking on bottom of the table Hi Stars on a single point, that match is set to commence at 16:00hrs.
Match number 2 pits top of the table, Eagles United on 8 points coming up against Botofago which is on 5 points while the day’s opener brings together Netrockers (3 points) and \Silver Shattas, one point less. Amelia’s Ward Panthers is the other team in the competition and they are on 3 points.

