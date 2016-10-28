GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League …UDFA set to restart with three matches tomorrow

Action in the Upper Demerara leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National U-17 Intra Association League is set to re-commence tomorrow at the Wisburg Secondary School ground with three matches.

The feature match will see Milerock, currently joint third with Topp XX on 7 points apiece taking on bottom of the table Hi Stars on a single point, that match is set to commence at 16:00hrs.

Match number 2 pits top of the table, Eagles United on 8 points coming up against Botofago which is on 5 points while the day’s opener brings together Netrockers (3 points) and \Silver Shattas, one point less. Amelia’s Ward Panthers is the other team in the competition and they are on 3 points.