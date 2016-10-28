GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s Cricket…Marques, Gordon bowl Lodge to 6-wkt win

By Sean Devers

In steaming heat at Bourda, Lodge Secondary School beat East Ruimveldt Secondary School by six wickets to advance to the next round in the South GT Zone of the GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s 30 overs cricket

competition.

In a game which saw everyone except East Ruimveldt’s Skipper Dequan Bamfield, operating with actions that far exceeded the 15 degrees bending and straightening of the elbow law, Akeem Marques (4-1), Torston Gordon (4-3) and Shamar Dover (2-6) bundled out East Ruimveldt for 55 in 13.3 overs on a flat pitch and fast outfield.

Lodge reached 56-4 despite figures of the 3-16 from Manowar Khan as Shamar Smith (14) who made 73 in his last game against South Ruimveldt at GNIC, and Akeem Williams (12*) got into double figures for the winners.

East Ruimveldt batted first and Bamfield, who plays for DCC, swept Smith like a bullet behind square for four; together with Carlos Pollard who stroked Smith forcefully down the ground for a boundary, were providing East Ruimveldt with a firm foundation.

But once the correct looking Bamfield was LBW to Gordon for 15 at 37-1 and Gordon disturbed the stumps of Pollard (12) nine runs later, no other batsman reached double figures. When Gordon bowled Melville Blackman for two to leave the score at 47-3, Marques and Dover went to work to snatch six wickets between them as East Ruimveldt lost eight wickets

for nine runs in a dramatic collapse.

Five batsmen made ducks, two made singles and Khan remained undefeated on two while five batsmen were adjudged LBW. Lodge Secondary lost their first wicket at 14 but Smith who clobbered two boundaries, got the run chase on track although the East Ruimveldt bowlers gave their opponents a dose of their own medicine of ‘pelting’ before Smith was bowled by Khan.

Khan picked up two other quick wickets but Williams (12*) and Shaquan Fraser (9*) saw their team to victory. The Umpires have the authority to remove bowlers who ‘pelts’ from the attack but they informed that if they did that many of the matches would not be played.

”We are here to start careers not end them. You can’t blame the kids, the GCB should have sent Coaches to train the teachers and work with the kids before this tournament started” said the Umpires at Bourda yesterday.

Meanwhile, at Zeeburg, Uitvlugt Secondary squeezed past Leonara Secondary by two wickets. Leonara Secondary were bowled out for 107 in 20.2 overs. Kevin Christian top scored with 31. Salman Khan and Reaz Khan had figures of 3-10 and 2-29 respectively.

Uitvulgt in reply, limped to 108-8 in 20.4 overs. Lachlan Seeram led the run chase with 38 while Reaz Khan supported with 36. Kevin Christian had 4-23 bowling for Leonora. The competition continues today with the East Bank zone final between Friendship Secondary and Diamond Secondary at Everest from 10:00hrs.

The ‘find’ of the tournament, Movindra Dindyal, who turned 12 this month and has a century and 97 in his two innings so far, will be on show for Diamond.