Female prison officer on ganja charge granted bail

Oct 28, 2016 News 0

A 35-year-old female prison officer of Fort Ordinance, East Canje, Berbice, appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court yesterday, accused of attempting to smuggle ganja into prison.

Johanna Erskine

Johanna Erskine, who is attached to the New Amsterdam Prison, appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore where the charge was read to her.
She was represented by Attorney-at-law, Tonia Clements.
Erskine pleaded not guilty to the charge and was placed on $150,000 bail.
Bail was initially set at $200,000. However, Erskine’s attorney pleaded for leniency and it was eventually reduced.
The Magistrate had initially refused bail after the prosecution had stressed the nature and prevalence of the matter and the fact that the narcotic was allegedly found in Erskine’s handbag.
However, it was pointed out by the prosecution that the Forensic Analyst in Georgetown is presently not in the country and would return in another month. The Magistrate took this into consideration, stating that the length of time that the test would take would be too long to have Erskine on remand. He then granted bail.
Erskine is to return to court on December 15th.
According to the facts of the case, Erksine, on October 23, last, at the New Amsterdam Prison, was allegedly busted by another prison officer trying to smuggle 298 grams of seed, stems and leaves believed to be marijuana into the prison.
She allegedly put up a scuffle with the officer in her attempts to retrieve the bag, but was unsuccessful. She was arrested and subsequently taken into custody.

