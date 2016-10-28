Elite League Clubs calling for arbitration to resolve ongoing impasse with GFF

Following is a press release issued by the Guyana Football Federation Elite League Clubs calling for arbitration to settle the ongoing impasse with its parent body which has stalled the start of the second year of the Stag

Elite League:

Alpha United FC, Slingerz FC, Pele FC and Georgetown Football Club, all voting members of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) unequivocally call for the initiation of an arbitration process, as laid out in the statutes of the GFF to resolve the current impasse between the Elite League Members and the GFF Executive Committee.

We are of the firm view that arbitration is necessary since repeated efforts by both the Elite League Clubs and the GFF to arrive at consensus that would allow for the commencement of the Stag Elite League (SEL) have all proved unsuccessful, hence the reason we choose to follow the mechanism put in place via the rules and regulations of the GFF to resolve all matters of concern.

The Elite League Clubs are maintaining that fairness prevails and the current executive honour and respect the GFF constitution and contract guiding the formulation and operations of the SEL that was agreed upon in September 2015 between the Clubs and the FIFA installed Normalisation Committee.

We are hopeful that this arbitration process would result in an agreement suitable to all parties so that our players and fans and by extension all, are winners and the beautiful game is returned on a path that will see Guyana really taking its place in the world sport.

It therefore means that whatever we do as stakeholders must be in keeping with the vision of placing the sport and the interest of players, first. This current situation that is ongoing does not benefit anyone, what it is really achieving is long term damage to the image of the sport as a result of poor judgement on the part of a few who do not really understand the implication (s) of this infringement that has been perpetrated against the Clubs and by extension all the affiliates of the GFF.

Once again, the Elite League Clubs are making a clarion call for arbitration to bring an end to the ongoing impasse which has already been affecting the players and their families in a huge way.