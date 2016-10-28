De World Bank gun now see de tender board

Is a long time people realize that when dem hear bout tender, dem hear bout dishonesty. A company would submit a tender and wait fuh de results. When de tender box open de man find out that he had de lowest bid but he still don’t get de contract.

He gun grumble as was de case when dem had a bid fuh that hotel next door to de Gouveia place across de road from de US embassy. A man put in a bid but somebody did done cook-up de situation.

When dem open de tender, de man had de second highest bid because de man who offer de most money was mekking joke. De next thing you know is de man get a call telling him to back off. When he talk, he nearly lose everything. Jagdeo and Brazzy tell him if he only open he mouth he would not even get to collect anything from he project.

Of course, this is a man who can’t read and write good, but de letter he send to Brazzy explaining how he never tell de Waterfalls paper nutten bout de bid, was in perfect English. But de tender board continue wid this stupidness till dem meet up wid a man name Ceres.

He put in a bid, but some people did done know who dem want to give de contract. De bid people tell him how he ain’t qualify. Ceres open he mouth one time and de next thing de people tell him is that he qualify.

He didn’t tek that, because he done know that dem would mek he feel he important even as dem ignore he bid. He complain to de people who got control and all of a sudden de tender people get nervous. Ceres ain’t stop there; he write to de World Bank to complain. Is now all de dutty linen gun get expose.

Now de tender deh pun hold because de people who dem want give de contract done mess up plenty things in Guyana. De Hope Canal Bridge bruck up.

Is now dem boys understand why de government did always want to have a say.

Talk half and watch how de good people gun win de contracts.