Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…Enthralling battles anticipated as KO Phase starts

Title holders St. Angela’s will look to advance further in defence of their crown when they face Mae’s tomorrow as play in the knockout phase of this year’s Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition resumes at the Banks DIH ground,

Thirst Park.

Antwoine Vincent, Seon Cato, Omari Nelson and Antonio McArthur should form the core of the champs attacking threat, while Joshua Bentick has been the bright spark for Mae’s. In the opening fixture, Marian Academy takes on Winfer Gardens and right away one would have to favour the former who has looked a formidable unit since the commencement of the competition.

Nicholas Verwey and Malik Darker displayed impressive skills in their previous encounters and how well they perform should determine whether Marian Academy has any chance of winning.

On the other hand, Winfer Gardens Calvin Bowling solitary strike against former champions St. Pius helped them earn a creditable draw in a tough match, while Orlando Dickie and Makhaya Munroe have shown admirable form since the competition began.

The St. Agnes versus South Ruimvedt clash should provide fireworks from the first whistle and predicting the outcome is causing headaches for the pundits. Antonio Lietch, John Simon, Treyvon Duncan and Saleem Rameshwar will most likely lead South Ruimveldt’s attack for goals, while Amos Bayley, Nikhail Carter, David Xavier and Antawn McKay are the likely choice of protagonists for St. Agnes in their quest for victory.

St. Pius and Redeemer’s engagement should be an easy progression for the former who’re coming off an impressive showing in their last game. Deshale Humphrey, Kaden Wellington and Dwayne Baptistewere were instrumental in their large margin of victory against Mae’s and they are the likely trio who will be called upon to engineer another win.

Redeemer scored an upset win against St. Agnes earlier in the competition, before earning a draw and losing one in their other engagements, but might find the going real tough against an opponent that has grown accustomed to being in the latter stages of the event.

Another team that has looked in good form is West Ruimveldt, their marquee players being Kevin Mentis, Tyrese John, Jermaine Park, Tafrel McAllister and Kenneth Gordon whose responsibility it will be to secure a place in the next round at the expense of St. Gabriel’s.

St. Gabriel’s have not looked as sturdy as previous years and could find the going real tough once again unless Tyrese Hart can produce some heroics. The other games are anticipated to provide similar excitement for the fans.

The fixtures are seen below:

11:00 hrs Marian Academy vs Winfer Garden Primary

11:00 hrs St. Stephen’s Primary vs Tucville Primary

11:45 hrs F.E Pollard Primary vs Stella Maris Primary

11:45 hrs St. Pius Primary vs Redeemer

12:30 hrs North Georgetown Primary vs St. Margaret’s Primary

12:30 hrs St Angela’s Primary vs Mae’s Primary

13:15 hrs St Agnes Primary vs South Ruimveldt Primary

13:15 hrs West Ruimveldt Primary vs St. Gabriel’s