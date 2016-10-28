BCB/New York Business Group U-19 Tourney …Sinclair’s ton leads RHT Pepsi to crushing 9-wkts win over Young Warriors

A brilliant century from national Under-17 player Kevin Sinclair and an outstanding all-round display from junior national, Junior Sinclair powered Rose Hall Town Pepsi into the final of BCB/New York Business Group Under-19 Cricket tournament.

Kevin Sinclair blasted an unbeaten 116 while Junior Sinclair took 5 wickets and returned with the bat to score 63 as Rose Hall Town Pepsi defeated a shell shocked Young Warriors by 9-wickets at the Albion ground in the second semi-final of the competition.

Albion had earlier in the week defeated Blairmont to advance to the final which would be played today and tomorrow at the Albion ground. Young Warriors won the toss in blazing sunshine and elected to take first strike.

Openers Alex Algoo and Ricardo Ramdehol added ten runs before Ramdehol was caught behind by Revoldo Williams off pacer Sylus Tyndall for nought in the 3rd over. Jaron France (1) and Kristoff Bahadur (00) both fell early to leave their team in early trouble at 30 for 3 in the 6th over.

However national junior player Alex Algoo stroked an attractive 73 (9×4) while an aggressive Sase Sukhoo blasted 71 (6×4 3×6) to revive their team. Trevon Stamslans chipped in with a quiet 21 as Young Warriors was bowled out for 196 in 46 of their allotted 50 overs in their first innings.

Bowling for Rose Hall Town Pepsi, Junior Sinclair claimed 5 for 33 with support from Sylus Tyndall 2 for 40 and Kevlon Anderson 2 for 30. In response, Rose Hall Pepsi openers Kevin and Junior Sinclair took the visitors bowling apart in adding 163 for the first wicket off just 29 overs before Junior Sinclair was caught off A. Ramsammy for a composed 63 with five boundaries. National player Kevlon Anderson joined Kevin Sinclair and they took their team to victory by adding an unbeaten 38 for the second wicket.

Sinclair was unbeaten with a classy 116 off 96 balls decorated with 15 boundaries. A. Ramsammy was the only successful bowler for Young Warriors with 1 for 51. The final between Albion and Rose Hall Town Pepsi promises to be an exciting event with two evenly matched teams.

Albion would depend heavily on home advantage on a pitch tailor made for spin bowling. The home teams’ effort would be spearheaded by Adrian Sukwah, Joshua Harrichan, Kelvin Umroa, RiteshUmroa, Matthew Haridyal, Josiah Dhanai, Stephen Kelimudeen and Karan Arpaul.

Rose Hall Town Pepsi would be spearheaded by B. Yadram, Kevin Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Brandon Prashad, Junior Sinclair, Brandon Corlette, Keith Simpson, Sylus Tyndall, Revoldo Williams, Surendra Budhoo, David Prahalad, Simon Naidu and Joel Pike.

Umpires for the match which bowls off at 10:00hrs are ZaheerMoakan, Imran Moakan and Joseph Simon. The winning team would take home $100,000 and a trophy while the runner up would receive $50,000 along with a runner-up trophy.

The man-of-the-final along with the Best Bowler would each receive $10,000 and trophies. Each teams in the final would also receive tee-shirts from the New York Business Group. The tournament has been organised by the Berbice Cricket Board with sponsorship through the Albion Cricket Club from a group of Guyanese businessmen residing in the New York area.