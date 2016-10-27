Uprising overcome Silver Bullet

Latest update October 27th, 2016 12:55 AM
Uprising defeated Silver Bullet by 49 runs when the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association 50-over tournament continued on Sunday at Laluni.
Uprising took first strike and posted 218-9 off their reduced quota of 30 overs. Steven Jowahir struck 72, while Ryan Shun made 39 and Harinauth Pooran 32; Jermaine Mc Neal bagged 5-25. Silver Bullet were bowled out for 169 in 27.2 overs in reply. Christopher Ragnauth made 57, while Patrick Alistair and Harry Persaud got 30 each as Tekaram George grabbed 6-39 for the winners.
Oct 27, 2016With just a few days to go before rodeo day it has been confirmed that the Clown, the Joker and Tamer are all expected to be back in as preparation continues for the only coastland Rodeo activity...
Oct 27, 2016
Oct 27, 2016
Oct 27, 2016
Oct 27, 2016
Oct 27, 2016
Oct 27, 2016
I observed in a column, recently, that I could understand the lack of shine on the 17-month leadership style of David... more
The poultry industry in Guyana sits comfortably behind high protective tariffs on extra-regional feed. Yet, it has still... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean governments have rightly focused on the severe consequences for their countries of the Sir... more
The recent release of the Caribbean Human Development Report highlighted just about what everyone knows but pays little... more