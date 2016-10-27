Uprising overcome Silver Bullet

Latest update October 27th, 2016 12:55 AM

Uprising defeated Silver Bullet by 49 runs when the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association 50-over tournament continued on Sunday at Laluni.
Uprising took first strike and posted 218-9 off their reduced quota of 30 overs. Steven Jowahir struck 72, while Ryan Shun made 39 and Harinauth Pooran 32; Jermaine Mc Neal bagged 5-25. Silver Bullet were bowled out for 169 in 27.2 overs in reply. Christopher Ragnauth made 57, while Patrick Alistair and Harry Persaud got 30 each as Tekaram George grabbed 6-39 for the winners.

