Rohee and Patrick singing de same tune

Dem had big story de other day when Rohee hold a press conference. He tell dem reporters that he job is to talk bad bout de government. When dem boys point out some of de things he government do he tell dem that he don’t look back.

De thing sound bad because de whole press conference play on de radio. De people who was listening get vex wide Rohee and de next thing is that Jagdeo start holding de press conference. De party ban Rohee.

But dem boys like Rohee. He is de man who talk bout de witch hunt de coalition carrying out and he wife still wukking in de Ministry of Finance. When a man ask him bout that he seh he wife ain’t no witch.

Right away dem boys want to know if dem other people he was talking about is witch.

Another man who does behave like Rohee also very quiet. This man name Patrick Remember that Rohee did tell he MPs not to tek de increase wha de government give dem. When de government announce that it gun pay a certain increase, this man who is de longest serving president of a union, tell de people not to tek de pay increase. One man write a Soca tune name Patrick mad.

When Patrick seh suh, dem workers didn’t even ask him if he mad. This month dem workers behave just like Rohee MPs. Dem tek de money and dem preparing fuh Christmas.

Dem boys want to know who gun watch money and lef it. Jagdeo didn’t do that.

Talk half and watch how money does change people. .