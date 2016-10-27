Rising Sun Rodeo… Clown, Joker and Tamer expected after missing last year

Latest update October 27th, 2016 12:55 AM

With just a few days to go before rodeo day it has been confirmed that the Clown, the Joker and Tamer are all expected to be back in as preparation continues for the only coastland Rodeo activity held in Guyana. The event is Sunday at the Rising Sun Turf Club, Arima Park, West Coast, Berbice beginning at 11:00 hrs.
After being missing for last year’s event the entertainers are expected to be back in action to entertain the thousands expected to flock the venue for the day of entertainment and fun. With this expected to be the biggest Rodeo held at the venue so far, the organisers are making sure that all systems are in place for the event.
Apart from the entertainers who are expected to dance and prance their way into the hearts of the fans, a number of new events and features are also expected to be part of the day’s event this year.
A number of Vaqueros from overseas and Hinterland Guyana have been arriving at the venue.
Among the events listed on the agenda are steer roping, bare back bronco, male and female barrel race, wild cow milking, calf roping, wild bull riding, saddle bronco along with the Rodeo King competition and the popular Tug O War events. A number of other novelty events are also carded for the day’s programme included the beer drinking competition, winding down on horses back etc.
Vaqueros (cow boys) are from several South America / Latin America countries including Brazil, Suriname, Venezuela, Peru and Chile among others to match skills with their Guyanese counterparts. The local cowboys are expected from Lethem and the Rupununi Savannahs, West Coast Berbice, the Corentyne and Berbice River areas. (Samuel Whyte)

