Murder accused gets 2 years jail on guns charge

Murder accused, Nyabinghi Gobin who is set to face High Court trial for the murder of Mocha, East Bank resident, Ryan Clementson was yesterday jailed for two years on a charge of break and enter and larceny.
Gobin was found guilty by Magistrate Leron Daly for breaking into a home at Relief, East Bank Demerara and stealing a number of firearms – one Mossberg12 gauge shotgun, a Glock pistol, 14 nine MM ammunition, 55 shotgun cartridges, US currency along with other items. The offence allegedly occurred on July 16, 2015.
During a hearing yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, Magistrate Daly said that she was satisfied that Police Prosecutor Bharat Mangru proved the elements of the offence beyond a reasonable doubt.
During a sworn testimony, Gobin had denied burglarizing the home.
Under cross examination Gobin admitted that he has had several brushes with the law ranging from narcotic charges to robbery offences. He however claimed that all the charges have been dismissed against him.
Based on reports, Gobin was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment on an illegal firearm and ammunition charge.
Gobin along with Edward Skeete of Lot 309 Independence Boulevard are currently awaiting trial at the High Court in Georgetown for the murder of Clementson which occurred between July 14 and July 24, 2015. Clementson and a female friend were shot in the vicinity of the Turning Point Snackette in Tucville, Georgetown.
The man, who was shot in the thigh, succumbed almost two weeks after from a cardiac arrest after undergoing surgery.

