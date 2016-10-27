Murder accused gets 2 years jail on guns charge

Latest update October 27th, 2016 12:55 AM
Murder accused, Nyabinghi Gobin who is set to face High Court trial for the murder of Mocha, East Bank resident, Ryan Clementson was yesterday jailed for two years on a charge of break and enter and larceny.
Gobin was found guilty by Magistrate Leron Daly for breaking into a home at Relief, East Bank Demerara and stealing a number of firearms – one Mossberg12 gauge shotgun, a Glock pistol, 14 nine MM ammunition, 55 shotgun cartridges, US currency along with other items. The offence allegedly occurred on July 16, 2015.
During a hearing yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, Magistrate Daly said that she was satisfied that Police Prosecutor Bharat Mangru proved the elements of the offence beyond a reasonable doubt.
During a sworn testimony, Gobin had denied burglarizing the home.
Under cross examination Gobin admitted that he has had several brushes with the law ranging from narcotic charges to robbery offences. He however claimed that all the charges have been dismissed against him.
Based on reports, Gobin was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment on an illegal firearm and ammunition charge.
Gobin along with Edward Skeete of Lot 309 Independence Boulevard are currently awaiting trial at the High Court in Georgetown for the murder of Clementson which occurred between July 14 and July 24, 2015. Clementson and a female friend were shot in the vicinity of the Turning Point Snackette in Tucville, Georgetown.
The man, who was shot in the thigh, succumbed almost two weeks after from a cardiac arrest after undergoing surgery.
Oct 27, 2016With just a few days to go before rodeo day it has been confirmed that the Clown, the Joker and Tamer are all expected to be back in as preparation continues for the only coastland Rodeo activity...
Oct 27, 2016
Oct 27, 2016
Oct 27, 2016
Oct 27, 2016
Oct 27, 2016
Oct 27, 2016
I observed in a column, recently, that I could understand the lack of shine on the 17-month leadership style of David... more
The poultry industry in Guyana sits comfortably behind high protective tariffs on extra-regional feed. Yet, it has still... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean governments have rightly focused on the severe consequences for their countries of the Sir... more
The recent release of the Caribbean Human Development Report highlighted just about what everyone knows but pays little... more