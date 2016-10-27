Man discovers AK 47, ammo behind wardrobe

Latest update October 27th, 2016 12:55 AM
The police are praising a Region Ten resident after he found an AK 47 and several rounds of ammunition stashed behind a wardrobe.
The 42-year-old man was cleaning the home when he saw a haversack behind a
wardrobe.
Upon closer examination, he was shocked to discover a firearm and ammunition.
In the haversack were an AK 47 rifle, two magazines, 15 rounds of matching ammunition, 15 of .38 live rounds, 39 of 9mm live rounds and 21 of .223 live rounds.
While police did not disclose the location of the home, (somewhere in the Linden and Kwakwani area) they said that the man rushed to the police station and informed police of what he had discovered.
A police party responded and took possession of the cache.
“The excellent and commendable actions of a dutiful citizen of this country resulted in the police in ‘E’ Division (Linden/Kwakwani) being able to retrieve a high powered weapon…” the police said in its statement.
Police said that the home is owned by persons residing overseas but it had been rented out prior to the discovery.
Investigations are continuing, police said.
