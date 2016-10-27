Latest update October 27th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man bites off woman’s eyelid after raping her

Oct 27, 2016 News 0

A Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) mother of four is hospitalised after she was attacked and raped by a man, who then bit off her eyelid.
Acting Crime Chief, Superintendent Hugh Jessemy, confirmed that the incident occurred around 11:00 hrs on Tuesday at Zeelugt.
The 27-year-old woman had just left home and was walking through an alleyway to get to the main road where she would have then boarded a bus to get to work.
According to reports, as the woman was walking though the alleyway, the suspect emerged from the thick bushes and grabbed her. He then reportedly dragged her into the bushes where he raped her.
Kaieteur News was told that while the suspect was raping the woman, he bit off her eyelid in an attempt to keep her quiet and threatened to kill her if she raised an alarm.
When he was done, the suspect reportedly fled, leaving the victim behind. A report was made and the matter is under investigation.
No one has been arrested as yet.

More in this category

Sports

Rising Sun Rodeo… Clown, Joker and Tamer expected after missing last year

Rising Sun Rodeo… Clown, Joker and Tamer expected after missing...

Oct 27, 2016

With just a few days to go before rodeo day it has been confirmed that the Clown, the Joker and Tamer are all expected to be back in as preparation continues for the only coastland Rodeo activity...
Read More
Uprising overcome Silver Bullet

Uprising overcome Silver Bullet

Oct 27, 2016

Cornelia Ida, Zeeburg triumph

Cornelia Ida, Zeeburg triumph

Oct 27, 2016

GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s cricket Nedd (96), Bookie (45*) shine with the bat Chase Academy battle Christ Church in Zone final

GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s cricket ...

Oct 27, 2016

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League – EBFA Riley’s hat-trick guides KK Warriors to big win over Herstelling Raiders

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17...

Oct 27, 2016

Ansa McAl onboard with GFSCA for Guyana Softball Cup 6

Ansa McAl onboard with GFSCA for Guyana Softball...

Oct 27, 2016

GSL prepares for nationwide 10/10 tourney

GSL prepares for nationwide 10/10 tourney

Oct 27, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Reversing a dangerous trend

    The recent release of the Caribbean Human Development Report highlighted just about what everyone knows but pays little... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch