Man bites off woman’s eyelid after raping her

A Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) mother of four is hospitalised after she was attacked and raped by a man, who then bit off her eyelid.

Acting Crime Chief, Superintendent Hugh Jessemy, confirmed that the incident occurred around 11:00 hrs on Tuesday at Zeelugt.

The 27-year-old woman had just left home and was walking through an alleyway to get to the main road where she would have then boarded a bus to get to work.

According to reports, as the woman was walking though the alleyway, the suspect emerged from the thick bushes and grabbed her. He then reportedly dragged her into the bushes where he raped her.

Kaieteur News was told that while the suspect was raping the woman, he bit off her eyelid in an attempt to keep her quiet and threatened to kill her if she raised an alarm.

When he was done, the suspect reportedly fled, leaving the victim behind. A report was made and the matter is under investigation.

No one has been arrested as yet.