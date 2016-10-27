Latest update October 27th, 2016 12:55 AM

Major training commences to ready Guyana for Liquid Natural Gas

A major training course on Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) has started in Guyana with over 32 participants involved.
On Tuesday, the first ever training course on LNG opened at the DDL Training Centre,

The training underway on Tuesday at Diamond.

Diamond, East Bank Demerara.
ICON’s Founder, Eric Schubert, who hosted a Road Show at the National Park in December 2015 is back in Guyana for the comprehensive three-day course that covers all Operating and Maintenance procedures, Emergency Procedures, General Safety Rules and handling of all material related to LNG.
The participants were drawn from first responder groups – the Guyana Fire Service (Headquarters & Grove) and the Police, as well as the Guyana Energy Agency, the Environmental Protection Agency, Macorp, Maritime Administration, the Civil Defence Commission and other groups.
The course is being conducted by Daniel Wright and Nate Lesperance of HAZMAT Education and Training, a company based in Detroit, USA.
They are both active fighters with over 20 years’ experience.
The two instructors will also conduct a one-day course tomorrow for 25 general operators and drivers involved in the ground transportation of the gas.
All participants will receive certificates that are universally recognised.
The first shipment of Liquid Natural Gas is expected to arrive in Guyana on the 11th November to kick off a 6-month pilot project with DDL at the Diamond location.

