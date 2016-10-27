Lone gunman robs, shoots businessman

The police are hunting for a lone bandit, who shot a 28-year-old businessman during a brazen robbery in front of his office on Croal Street, Georgetown Tuesday night.

Detectives suspected that the gunman may have been monitoring the victim, Rameez Mohamed’s movements for some time since he pounced on him just as he was about to leave the company with the day’s sale.

The victim’s father owns BM Soat Auto Sales.

Kaieteur News was told that detectives will be reviewing surveillance footage in the area in the hope of identifying the bandit.

According to information received, the victim was standing in front of his business place when the suspect, on a motorcycle approached him and fired a shot to his left leg before grabbing the bag with money.

Reports are that the victim was heading to the bank to deposit the cash.

The Guyana Police Force in a press release said that when the businessman was accosted by the gunman, who attempted to relieve him of the money he had in his possession, he resisted after which the bandit whipped out a pistol and discharged a round.

The man then escaped with the bag containing an undisclosed sum of cash.