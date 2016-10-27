GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League – EBFA Riley’s hat-trick guides KK Warriors to big win over Herstelling Raiders

Kuru Kururu Warriors were led to a resounding triumph over Herstelling Raiders, thanks to a hat-trick of goals off the boot of Jonathan Riley in the lone scheduled match last Sunday at the Grove Playfield.

The Linden Soesdyke Highway based Warriors joined Grove Hi Tech and Soesdyke Falcons as teams recording wins on the weekend.

There was no wasting time as the Warriors stamped their authority early in the match when Shamar Gillis blasted the first goal of his double in the 2nd minute. The Soesdyke boys never looked back.

Riley increased the lead for KK Warriors in the 10th minute with the first of his three to further push the game away from the Raiders which were able to cut the lead in half when Adrian Sattaur scored in the 16th minute.

It was a goal that added some hope to the Raiders’ game even as the Warriors held a one goal advantage at the half way stage.

After the resumption with both teams enjoying a 15-minute respite, it was KK Warriors which displayed a hunger for more goals as the Raiders lost theirs.

Riley banged the nets for his second in the 55th minute; Gillis completed his brace one minute later to make it a 4-1 game in favour of the Warriors. Sixty-two minutes on, Laven Matthews inked his name on the score-sheet, while Riley completed his triple in the 66th minute.

The Warriors were not done yet as two more goals came their way compliments of Carl Dundas and Toney Singh in the 72nd and 81st minutes, respectively. Matches will continue this weekend.