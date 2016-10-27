GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s cricket Nedd (96), Bookie (45*) shine with the bat Chase Academy battle Christ Church in Zone final

By Sean Devers

National U-17 all-rounder Ashmead Nedd yesterday became the second batsman in two days to narrowly miss out on registering the third ton in the GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s 30-over cricket tournament as the North zone semi-finals were played at Bourda and DCC.

Diamond Secondary’s 12-year-old Movindra Dindyal was run out for 97 on Tuesday at Bourda.

Nedd’s pugnacious 96 and an impressive spell of 3-3 by Dwayne Dick helped defending Champions Chase Academy to a massive 195-run win against an outclassed St John’s College at DCC, while at Bourda, Alphius Bookie’s unbeaten 45 and three-wicket hauls from Reynaldo Mohamed and Aaron Beharry spearheaded Christ Church to a commanding eight-wicket win over School of the Nations.

Chase and Christ Church will now do battle in the North zone Final on Tuesday at Bourda from 10:30hrs.

Yesterday the right-handed Nedd was on fire on his home ground, lashing 11 fours and four sixes from just 63 balls. The DCC division one player shared in a 132-run third wicket stand with Gorrick Persaud (36) to see Chase to 233-8 in 30 overs after National U-17 and fellow DCC batsman Sachin Singh was run out for 39 at 64-2.

Yohancy Angoy (2-24) and Shamar Bookie (3-9) bowled well for St John’s who crashed to 38 all out from 17 overs, the lowest total in the tournament. Roshun Bookie made five as Dick and Tyrese Prescott (2-9) did the damage with the ball for Chase.

Singh, who hit six fours in his 39, added 51 for the first wicket with Lester Cupidore (13) before Angoy made the breakthrough by getting rid of Cupidore.

Singh, who followed up his first round century with an undefeated 79 in his last game, was looking set for his third consecutive 50-plus score when he was run out in a mix up with Persaud.

Nedd joined Persaud and dominated the century stand with an array of delightful shots all around the small Queenstown ground.

But with 10 balls left in the innings and four short of joining Sachin Singh and President College’s Ravendra Singh as the batsmen with hundreds, Nedd impetuously charged Angoy and was taken at long-on at 232-5.

Nedd’s demise sparked a dramatic collapse which saw five wickets tumbling for one run. Bookie claimed the last three wickets in the last over which was a maiden. When St John’s batted they were totally out classed.

At Bourda, School of the Nations started positively with Mark Ramsammy, just off a half-century in his last game, stroking Bookie through mid-on for four and cover driving Ariel Tilku for another boundary.

Anthony Blackman held a good running catch at cover on the third attempt as Ramsammy miscued a drive off Tilku at 22-1.

Five runs later, Devin Singh (6) lingered out of his crease after missing a ball from Ngozi Tzedeq and was stumped, while Rajendra Singh clobbered the dreadlocked Tzedeq for four but was bowled next ball at 40-3.

Chris Baljeet hit four fours in 31 before he was ninth out when he edged a catch to the Keeper off Reynaldo Mohamed as School of the Nations were bowled out for 95 in 24.1 overs.

Christ Church, which produced West Indies batsman Carl Hooper, were off to a rollicking start as Bookie went after the bowlers and on the fast outfield. He did the bulk of the scoring as the 50 was posted in the ninth over.

Mohamed (8) was removed by Ramsammy, who 11 runs, later trapped Tilku LBW for one to leave the score 75-2. But Beharry (6*) and Bookie saw their team to victory. Ramsammy had 2-28 in a losing cause.